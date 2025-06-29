 Seventeen's Dino collaborates with Duckwrth, The Word Alive on song for Esport World Cup
Published: 29 Jun. 2025, 18:44 Updated: 29 Jun. 2025, 18:49
Dino of boy band Seventeen to participate in ″Til My Fingers Bleed,″ the anthem for the 2025 Esport World Cup [ESPORTS WORLD CUP]

Dino of boy band Seventeen collaborated in the anthem for the 2025 Esport World Cup, becoming the first K-pop artist to do so.
 
Dino participated in recording "Til My Fingers Bleed," the new theme song along with U.S. artist Duckwrth and metal band The Word Alive. The song will be released on Monday around the world.
 
Dino will also take part in the opening ceremony of the Esports World Cup, to be held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, on July 10. Pop artist Post Malone will headline the performance.
 
The Esports World Cup is the largest gaming competition that drew 2.6 million visitors last year, along with 500 million online audience members. This year's event will kick off on July 7 and run until Aug. 24.
 
Dino released his first solo mixtape "Wait" in 2023. The song topped the iTunes Song Chart in 22 regions around the world. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
