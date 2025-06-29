Stars turn out for ‘Squid Game’ fan festivities — in pictures

The cast of the third season of “Squid Game” during a fan event for the release of the third season of “Squid Game” at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on June 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
The Seoul Metropolitan Government and Netflix hosted a special event to celebrate the release of the third season of the globally acclaimed Netflix series, “Squid Game.”
The celebration took place on June 28, one day after the season premiered on the platform. The festivities began at 4 p.m. in Seoul Plaza with a pre-parade event that included a photo zone, a ddakji chigi (throwing folded paper) game area, interactive activities with the hosts and a performance by girl group Young Posse.
At 7:30 p.m. a parade kicked off from Gwanghwamun and concluded in Seoul Plaza, followed by a fan event at 8:30 p.m.
The cast also made an appearance during the fan event, including actors Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul and Wi Ha-jun, along with director Hwang Dong-hyuk and other actors from all three seasons of the series. They answered questions, interacted with fans and tossed signed balls into the crowd.
Here are some highlights from the event, as the actors posed for photos and answered questions from the public.
The cast of the third season of “Squid Game” during a fan event for the release of the third season of “Squid Game” at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on June 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Actor Lee Jung-jae and director Hwang Dong-hyuk during a fan event for the release of the third season of “Squid Game” at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on June 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Actors Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk during a fan event for the release of the third season of “Squid Game” at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on June 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Actors Jung Ho-yeon, Lee You-mi, and Kim Joo-ryoung during a fan event for the release of the third season of “Squid Game” at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on June 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Actors Jung Ho-yeon and Lee You-mi during a fan event for the release of the third season of “Squid Game” at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on June 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Actors Park Hae-soo and Anupam Tripath during a fan event for the release of the third season of “Squid Game” at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on June 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Actor Kim Joo-ryoung during a fan event for the release of the third season of “Squid Game” at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on June 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Actors Lee David, Roh Jae-won, Choi Seung-hyun(T.O.P.), and Won Ji-an during a fan event for the release of the third season of “Squid Game” at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on June 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Actors Choi Seung-hyun (T.O.P) and Won Ji-an during a fan event for the release of the third season of “Squid Game” at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on June 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Actors Roh Jae-won and Choi Seung-hyun(T.O.P.) during a fan event for the release of the third season of “Squid Game” at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on June 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Actors Wi Ha-jun and Park Gyu-young during a fan event for the release of the third season of “Squid Game” at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on June 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Actors Wi Ha-jun, Park Gyu-young, and Lee Jin-uk during a fan event for the release of the third season of “Squid Game” at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on June 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Actors Lee Jin-uk, Jun Suk-ho, and Kim Pub-lae during a fan event for the release of the third season of “Squid Game” at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on June 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Actors Jun Suk-ho, and Kim Pub-lae during a fan event for the release of the third season of “Squid Game” at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on June 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Actor Wi Ha-jun during a fan event for the release of the third season of “Squid Game” at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on June 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Actors Park Sung-hoon and Kim Si-eun during a fan event for the release of the third season of “Squid Game” at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on June 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Actors Park Sung-hoon, Lee Seo-hwan and Kang Ha-neul during a fan event for the release of the third season of “Squid Game” at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on June 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Actors Lee Seo-hwan and Kang Ha-neul during a fan event for the release of the third season of “Squid Game” at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on June 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Actors Kim Si-eun and Chae Kuk-hee during a fan event for the release of the third season of “Squid Game” at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on June 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Actor Kang Ha-neul during a fan event for the release of the third season of “Squid Game” at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on June 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Actors Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim and Yang Dong-geun during a fan event for the release of the third season of “Squid Game” at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on June 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Actors Yim Si-wan and Jo Yu-ri during a fan event for the release of the third season of “Squid Game” at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on June 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Actors Yim Si-wan, Jo Yu-ri and Kang Ae-sim during a fan event for the release of the third season of “Squid Game” at Seoul Plaza in central Seoul on June 28. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
