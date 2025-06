Stars turn out for ‘Squid Game’ fan festivities — in pictures

The Seoul Metropolitan Government and Netflix hosted a special event to celebrate the release of the third season of the globally acclaimed Netflix series, “Squid Game.”The celebration took place on June 28, one day after the season premiered on the platform. The festivities began at 4 p.m. in Seoul Plaza with a pre-parade event that included a photo zone, a ddakji chigi (throwing folded paper) game area, interactive activities with the hosts and a performance by girl group Young Posse.At 7:30 p.m. a parade kicked off from Gwanghwamun and concluded in Seoul Plaza, followed by a fan event at 8:30 p.m.The cast also made an appearance during the fan event, including actors Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul and Wi Ha-jun, along with director Hwang Dong-hyuk and other actors from all three seasons of the series. They answered questions, interacted with fans and tossed signed balls into the crowd.Here are some highlights from the event, as the actors posed for photos and answered questions from the public.BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [ [email protected]