 President Lee to meet Tony-winning musical writer Hue Park this week
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 29 Jun. 2025, 14:23
Hue Park poses with the Best Score award and Best Book of a Musical award for ″Maybe Happy Ending″ at the 78th Annual Tony Awards in New York City on June 8. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
President Lee Jae Myung will meet with Tony award-winning musical writer Hue Park and other leading Korean art and culture professionals this week, the presidential office said Sunday.
 
Lee will host a meeting at the presidential office on Monday with prominent figures from the cultural sector, including Park, renowned soprano Sumi Jo and ballerino Park Youn-jae, according to the office.
 

"President Lee will meet with those who have played leading roles to increase Korea's soft power and national pride by raising our culture to world-class levels," the presidential office said.
 
Park wrote the Korean original musical "Maybe Happy Ending," which won six awards, including Best Musical, at this year's Tony Awards.
 
Others invited to the event include Kim Won-suk, director of the drama "When Life Gives You Tangerines," and Heo Ga-young, director of the short film "First Summer," which won first prize in the La Cinef section of this year's Cannes Film Festival.
 
 

