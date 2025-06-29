Mysteries abound as unanswered questions linger in final season of 'Squid Game'
Published: 29 Jun. 2025, 16:57 Updated: 29 Jun. 2025, 17:08
- KIM JI-YE
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Warning: The following article may contain spoilers.
[REVIEW]
Netflix’s global phenomenon “Squid Game” (2021-) — which turned childhood games into deadly showdowns and introduced iconic characters like Young-hee and the Pink Guards — has now reached its final destination on Friday, putting an end to its four-year run.
Was it worth the wait? The new six-episode season may not be to everyone's taste. Yes, for those waiting for a deeper message. No, for those expecting new, refreshing, bloodthirsty games.
While the brutal suspense of games may have lessened, “Squid Game” remains worth watching for the psychological weight it carries, forcing viewers to question morality and choice. This time, the ruthless survival competition shifts its focus to a more profound message of humanity, aiming to convey depth beyond mere entertainment.
Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the new season compels viewers to binge-watch straight through, with each episode ending at just the right moment. It again follows Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), the lone winner of the brutal survival game in the first season, facing the sinister forces behind the games, although the way he does it may not be what the audience has expected.
The most realistic question and answer
Season three picks up right where the previous season, released on Dec. 26, 2024, left off — Gi-hun's attempted rebellion fails, and he watches his friend Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan) die at the hands of the Front Man.
Though Gi-hun returns alive, he is plagued by his guilt of leading so many people to their deaths, ironically increasing the prize money. His rage toward Dae-ho (Kang Ha-neul) is fierce, blaming him for the others’ fate.
However, that’s it. The once passionate and enthusiastic Gi-hun is gone. He no longer tries to persuade people to stop the game, nor does he try to stop the system. He simply follows along — a jarring shift for those familiar with the Gi-hun of seasons one and two.
As the episodes unfold, death remains ever-present, true to the show’s very premise.
However, this time, the nature of the deaths is far different from what returning viewers might anticipate, as it stems from an unthinkable contestant — Player No. 222 Jun-hee’s baby — who neither chose nor could take part in the game. Due to this unexpected contestant, Gi-hun gains another motive to move on in the game.
The child becomes the symbolic heart of the season, posing questions about choice, sacrifice and what it means to hold on to one’s humanity, following the deaths and moral choices from the characters. Ultimately, the question is: What would you do, as a human being?
In the end, Gi-hun finds his answer, bringing closure to the epic three-season drama. The final scene left this reporter stunned — like leaving a lump in the throat — and it may divide audiences.
But even so, it feels like the most honest, human ending the series could have delivered.
Mysteries become deeper and wider
Before the latest season was released, many speculated about how the show would unfold, but few proved accurate, showing that director Hwang still knows how to keep audiences on edge.
Player No. 125 Min-su (Lee David), was thought to be a VIP, but wasn’t. Player No. 214, who was in the third season’s poster, held no hidden meaning. And the end of Gi-hun’s journey wasn’t what anyone expected.
Yet, many questions remain unanswered, as the show offers little clarity on the “whys” behind its mysteries. For example, the series did not thoroughly explain why the Front Man became the Front Man.
Even more puzzling is the lack of exploration of the characters’ motivations. Gi-hun, Geum-ja, (Kang Ae-sim), Hyun-ju (Park Sung-hoon) and No-eul (Park Gyu-young) all fight for a child who is not even theirs, raising questions about the reasons behind their choices.
Viewers may understand that it all stems from humanity, encompassing maternal and paternal love, but the show leaves unclear why these characters go to such extreme lengths.
The lack of clear motivation weakens emotional engagement, leaving viewers struggling to justify their choices.
Additionally, as the director has teased numerous times, VIPs do appear in the show, manipulating the game and treating players as disposable pieces.
But again, no deeper insight is provided. Who they are — something that many viewers were curious about — and why they do what they do remains a mystery.
Spin-offs on the horizon?
For a while, there were rumors that Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio would appear in the show. While he doesn't appear, an unexpected international guest does, expanding the “Squid Game” universe outside of Korea and possibly hinting at a connection to the rumored U.S. version of the show, reportedly helmed by David Fincher. However, Netflix has yet to confirm any American spinoff of the series.
Director Hwang also mentioned that he might consider making spinoffs if the opportunity arose during a recent press conference.
And the potential is certainly there: the Front Man’s origin story, the inner workings of the VIPs, how Captain Park (Oh Dal-soo), who was later revealed to have been interrupting detective Hwang Jun-ho’s (Wi Ha-jun) mission to find the game arena, knows the Front Man and even the mysterious Recruiter.
However, fans will likely be left to endure a long, indefinite wait.
The latest third season of “Squid Game” is currently on Netflix.
