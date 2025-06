‘Squid Game’ parade lights up Seoul for the season finale — in pictures

A parade celebrating the finale of Netflix’s global hit series “Squid Game” (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening.Thousands of fans lined up along Sejongdae-ro, stretching from Gwanghwamun to Seoul Plaza, to catch a glimpse of the spectacle and be part of the celebration marking the final chapter of the three-season series.The parade featured hundreds of the show’s iconic Pink Guards, with some marching to the series' signature soundtracks. Participants also included the mysterious Recruiters, portrayed by actor Gong Yoo, as well as game players in numbered uniforms.Floats and displays representing the show’s signature games were also showcased, including dalgona (melted Korean sugar candy), the O/X vote, the mingle game, jump rope with Young-hee and Cheol-su and the massive piggy bank filled with prize money.BY KIM JI-YE [ [email protected]