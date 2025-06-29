 ‘Squid Game’ parade lights up Seoul for the season finale — in pictures
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

‘Squid Game’ parade lights up Seoul for the season finale — in pictures

Published: 29 Jun. 2025, 00:05 Updated: 29 Jun. 2025, 00:34
A parade to celebrate the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening. The image features the show's iconic Young-hee standing on Sejongdae-ro. [NEW1]

A parade to celebrate the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening. The image features the show's iconic Young-hee standing on Sejongdae-ro. [NEW1]

 
A parade celebrating the finale of Netflix’s global hit series “Squid Game” (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening.
 
Thousands of fans lined up along Sejongdae-ro, stretching from Gwanghwamun to Seoul Plaza, to catch a glimpse of the spectacle and be part of the celebration marking the final chapter of the three-season series.
 

Related Article

 
The parade featured hundreds of the show’s iconic Pink Guards, with some marching to the series' signature soundtracks. Participants also included the mysterious Recruiters, portrayed by actor Gong Yoo, as well as game players in numbered uniforms.
 
Floats and displays representing the show’s signature games were also showcased, including dalgona (melted Korean sugar candy), the O/X vote, the mingle game, jump rope with Young-hee and Cheol-su and the massive piggy bank filled with prize money.
 
Thousands of people are lined up along Sejongdae-ro, stretching from Gwanghwamun to Seoul Plaza in central Seoul, on Saturday to see the parade celebrating the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-). [KIM JI-YE]

Thousands of people are lined up along Sejongdae-ro, stretching from Gwanghwamun to Seoul Plaza in central Seoul, on Saturday to see the parade celebrating the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-). [KIM JI-YE]

A parade to celebrate the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening. The image features a marching band wearing the show's iconic Pink Guard costume. [KIM JI-YE]

A parade to celebrate the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening. The image features a marching band wearing the show's iconic Pink Guard costume. [KIM JI-YE]

A parade to celebrate the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening. The image features a marching band wearing the show's iconic Pink Guard costume. [KIM JI-YE]

A parade to celebrate the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening. The image features a marching band wearing the show's iconic Pink Guard costume. [KIM JI-YE]

A parade to celebrate the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening. The image features participants wearing numbered uniforms as shown in the series. [NEWS1]

A parade to celebrate the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening. The image features participants wearing numbered uniforms as shown in the series. [NEWS1]

A parade to celebrate the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening. The image features the piggy bank filled with the deadly survival competition's prize money from the show. [KIM JI-YE]

A parade to celebrate the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening. The image features the piggy bank filled with the deadly survival competition's prize money from the show. [KIM JI-YE]

A parade to celebrate the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening. The image features dalgona (melted Korean sugar candy) that appeared in the show's game. [KIM JI-YE]

A parade to celebrate the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening. The image features dalgona (melted Korean sugar candy) that appeared in the show's game. [KIM JI-YE]

A parade to celebrate the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening. The image features a float that represents the O/X vote that appeared in the second and third season of ″Squid Game.″ [KIM JI-YE]

A parade to celebrate the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening. The image features a float that represents the O/X vote that appeared in the second and third season of ″Squid Game.″ [KIM JI-YE]

People gather in central Seoul to watch a parade celebrating the grand finale of Netflix’s ″Squid Game″ (2021-) on Saturday evening. [YONHAP]

People gather in central Seoul to watch a parade celebrating the grand finale of Netflix’s ″Squid Game″ (2021-) on Saturday evening. [YONHAP]

A parade to celebrate the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening. The image features a float representing the mingle game in the show. [KIM JI-YE]

A parade to celebrate the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening. The image features a float representing the mingle game in the show. [KIM JI-YE]

A parade to celebrate the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening. The image features the show's iconic Pink Guards. [KIM JI-YE]

A parade to celebrate the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening. The image features the show's iconic Pink Guards. [KIM JI-YE]

A parade to celebrate the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening. The image features the jumping rope game with Young-hee and Cheol-su in the final season of the show. [KIM JI-YE]

A parade to celebrate the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening. The image features the jumping rope game with Young-hee and Cheol-su in the final season of the show. [KIM JI-YE]

A parade to celebrate the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening. The image features a miniature replica of the show’s iconic staircases, along with a screen displaying the faces of the players. [KIM JI-YE]

A parade to celebrate the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening. The image features a miniature replica of the show’s iconic staircases, along with a screen displaying the faces of the players. [KIM JI-YE]


BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
tags Squid Game Seoul Netflix

More in Television

‘Squid Game’ parade lights up Seoul for the season finale — in pictures

'Why isn’t anyone slapping anyone?': Japanese-remixed 'Marry My Husband' rolls out Friday

K-drama meets K-tourism: 'Squid Game' finale event to light up Seoul's Gwanghwamun this weekend

Prosecutors seek two-year sentence for online commenter accused of harassing Shin Se-kyung

Ha Jung-woo to return to small screen in upcoming tvN drama

Related Stories

'Squid Game' director comes to defense of T.O.P.'s character after negative reviews

'Squid Game' actor sparks backlash with possible season three spoiler in Instagram post

Players stand ready for what comes next in new poster for 'Squid Game' season 3

Lee Joo-sil, 'Squid Game' actor, dies at 81

'Squid Game' director touts more tension in season two, with new rule unveiled
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)