Ha Jung-woo to return to small screen in upcoming tvN drama

Prosecutors seek two-year sentence for online commenter accused of harassing Shin Se-kyung

K-drama meets K-tourism: 'Squid Game' finale event to light up Seoul's Gwanghwamun this weekend

'Why isn’t anyone slapping anyone?': Japanese-remixed 'Marry My Husband' rolls out Friday

‘Squid Game’ parade lights up Seoul for the season finale — in pictures

Related Stories

'Squid Game' director comes to defense of T.O.P.'s character after negative reviews

'Squid Game' actor sparks backlash with possible season three spoiler in Instagram post

Players stand ready for what comes next in new poster for 'Squid Game' season 3

Lee Joo-sil, 'Squid Game' actor, dies at 81

'Squid Game' director touts more tension in season two, with new rule unveiled