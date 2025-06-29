‘Squid Game’ parade lights up Seoul for the season finale — in pictures

A parade to celebrate the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening. The image features the show's iconic Young-hee standing on Sejongdae-ro. [NEW1]
A parade celebrating the finale of Netflix’s global hit series “Squid Game” (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening.
Thousands of fans lined up along Sejongdae-ro, stretching from Gwanghwamun to Seoul Plaza, to catch a glimpse of the spectacle and be part of the celebration marking the final chapter of the three-season series.
The parade featured hundreds of the show’s iconic Pink Guards, with some marching to the series' signature soundtracks. Participants also included the mysterious Recruiters, portrayed by actor Gong Yoo, as well as game players in numbered uniforms.
Floats and displays representing the show’s signature games were also showcased, including dalgona (melted Korean sugar candy), the O/X vote, the mingle game, jump rope with Young-hee and Cheol-su and the massive piggy bank filled with prize money.
Thousands of people are lined up along Sejongdae-ro, stretching from Gwanghwamun to Seoul Plaza in central Seoul, on Saturday to see the parade celebrating the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-). [KIM JI-YE]
A parade to celebrate the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening. The image features a marching band wearing the show's iconic Pink Guard costume. [KIM JI-YE]
A parade to celebrate the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening. The image features participants wearing numbered uniforms as shown in the series. [NEWS1]
A parade to celebrate the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening. The image features the piggy bank filled with the deadly survival competition's prize money from the show. [KIM JI-YE]
A parade to celebrate the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening. The image features dalgona (melted Korean sugar candy) that appeared in the show's game. [KIM JI-YE]
A parade to celebrate the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening. The image features a float that represents the O/X vote that appeared in the second and third season of ″Squid Game.″ [KIM JI-YE]
People gather in central Seoul to watch a parade celebrating the grand finale of Netflix’s ″Squid Game″ (2021-) on Saturday evening. [YONHAP]
A parade to celebrate the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening. The image features a float representing the mingle game in the show. [KIM JI-YE]
A parade to celebrate the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening. The image features the show's iconic Pink Guards. [KIM JI-YE]
A parade to celebrate the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening. The image features the jumping rope game with Young-hee and Cheol-su in the final season of the show. [KIM JI-YE]
A parade to celebrate the grand finale of Netflix's global hit series ″Squid Game″ (2021-) was held in central Seoul on Saturday evening. The image features a miniature replica of the show’s iconic staircases, along with a screen displaying the faces of the players. [KIM JI-YE]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
