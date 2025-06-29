North Korea gives hard pass to Trump's negotiation overtures
Published: 29 Jun. 2025, 13:20
Although U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his willingness to resume talks with North Korea, Pyongyang has rejected the overture, highlighting a clear divergence in perspectives between the two sides.
“If there is a conflict with North Korea […] we will resolve it,” Trump said on Friday, signaling his intent to negotiate with the North.
However, North Korea responded through state-run media by continuing to label the United States as a “hostile force” and “outright robber,” reiterating its lack of interest in dialogue.
“For the past decade, hostile forces have tried to force us to abandon the path of self-reliance through extreme sanctions and blockade,” wrote the Rodong Sinmun, the ruling Workers’ Party mouthpiece, in an article Sunday.
“Despite the scheming of aggressive wars and the offensive of sanctions, our republic has never once lowered the banner of self-reliance,” the article continued, claiming that key national economic targets had exceeded expectations last year.
“We have captured 12 key strongholds of the people’s economy, firmly placing the overall economy on a growth track,” the piece went on.
In another article, the paper asserted, “The source of armed conflicts in Europe, the Middle East, and global instability lies in the gangster-like violations of sovereignty by the United States and the West.”
“In a world where imperialists attempt to dominate with military force, sovereignty and dignity cannot be defended by diplomatic appeals alone,” the Rodong Sinmun said, stressing that only a strong national defense can establish a fair international order.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has maintained a hard-line stance toward the United States and South Korea since returning home without an agreement from the 2019 Hanoi summit. Meanwhile, North Korea has deepened its diplomatic and military ties with Russia.
Experts say Kim’s current trajectory is at odds with international expectations and note that the upcoming Ninth Party Congress, expected early next year, may serve as a critical turning point for setting a new strategic line internally.
