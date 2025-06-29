Russian culture minister visits North Korea amid deepening ties

Russia's Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova has visited North Korea to mark the first anniversary of the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership treaty, the North's state media reported Sunday.A Russian culture ministry delegation led by Lyubimova arrived in Pyongyang on Saturday at the invitation of the North's culture ministry to commemorate the treaty's anniversary, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).The two countries signed the bilateral treaty, which includes a mutual defense clause, on June 18 last year during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Pyongyang for summit talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Ahead of Lyubimova's visit, performers from the Pyatnitsky Choir and the Gzhel Moscow National Academic Theatre of Dance also arrived in Pyongyang.While the KCNA did not mention any scheduled performances, they are expected to take part in celebratory and cultural exchange events.The Pyatnitsky Choir is known for being invited to perform in the North's cultural festivals held around the time of the birth anniversary of its late founder Kim Il-sung on April 15.The two countries have deepened ties since the signing of the treaty, with Pyongyang dispatching thousands of troops to Russia to fight in Moscow's war against Ukraine.Yonhap