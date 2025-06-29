Special counsel grills Yoon on martial law in 1st questioning session as protests erupt around Seoul

PPP's approval ratings remain abysmal one month after presidential election defeat

Lee names six new ministers, including two deputy prime ministers

Ex-President Yoon sits for first questioning by Dec. 3 special counsel team

Related Stories

New CIO chief pledges careful investigation into Marine's death as pressure mounts

President Yoon to face further questioning over botched martial law declaration

Parties agree counsel probe into LH and gov't is necessary

Assembly passes special counsel bill to probe influence-peddling by shadowy 'power broker'

Ex-President Yoon yet to appear for police questioning as deadline approaches