PPP's approval ratings remain abysmal one month after presidential election defeat
Published: 29 Jun. 2025, 17:33 Updated: 29 Jun. 2025, 17:34
The People Power Party (PPP) continues to struggle with low approval ratings nearly a month after its crushing defeat in the June 3 presidential election.
The Democratic Party (DP) had an approval rating of 43 percent, while the PPP's approval rating stood at only 23 percent, according to a Gallup Korea poll for the fourth week of June released on Friday.
In a separate National Barometer Survey (NBS) released on Thursday, the gap widened further, with the DP at 45 percent and the PPP at just 20 percent, less than half the former’s support.
Particularly alarming for the PPP was its waning support among its traditionally strong bases: voters in their 60s and 70s, and those from Daegu and North Gyeongsang, often referred to as the TK region.
The NBS found that 46 percent of voters in their 60s backed the DP, compared to 28 percent for the PPP. Among those 70 and older, support for the DP was 42 percent, ahead of the PPP’s 34 percent.
Gallup Korea’s results were more evenly split, with 40 percent of respondents in their 60s favoring the DP, while 37 percent supported the PPP. Among voters aged 70 and above, the DP garnered 37 percent and the PPP 39 percent.
“It’s true that disheartened older and TK region voters aren’t actively responding to polls after the election loss,” said a PPP lawmaker from the TK region. “But even considering that, the fact that the DP is ahead in those demographics is a serious warning sign.”
Some within the PPP said the bigger concern wasn’t just their party’s low numbers, but the level of support for President Lee Jae-myung’s administration among traditionally conservative groups.
Gallup Korea found that 56 percent of respondents in Busan, Ulsan and South Gyeongsang — often referred to as the PK region — said Lee was doing a good job, compared to 29 percent who said otherwise. In the TK region, 44 percent gave positive marks to the president’s performance, while 33 percent disagreed.
Gallup’s poll surveyed 1,004 people aged 18 and older between Tuesday to Thursday, while the NBS was conducted by Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research from Monday to Wednesday with 1,000 respondents. Full details are available on the National Election Survey Deliberation Commission website.
Some PPP insiders attributed the poor approval ratings to the party’s lack of direction since the election defeat.
“Given that we haven’t presented a single reform plan in over a month, the current numbers are only to be expected,” said one party official.
“The gap in the approval ratings between the two parties has solidified to 20 percentage points because the moderates have turned away from the opposition party, and the conservative supporters have defected,” said Lee Jun-han, a professor of political science at Incheon National University. “Unless the PPP forms a new leadership and undergoes self-destructive levels of reform, it will be difficult to reverse the trend.”
“The sharp decline in approval stems from the party’s failure to present any meaningful reform plan, even after going through martial law allegations, impeachment issues and a presidential defeat,” said political consultant Park Sung-min.
Park noted, however, that allegations surrounding Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok could resonate with swing voters.
“If controversy over government appointments continues to build, the opposition may find an opportunity to bring back voters," he said.
With interim PPP leader Kim Yong-tae’s term ending on Monday, a new emergency leadership committee is set to be formed.
“The new emergency committee will serve as a 'caretaker body' ahead of the party convention in August,” said a PPP official.
Rather than selecting a new interim leader, floor leader Rep. Song Eon-seog is likely to concurrently serve as head of the emergency committee.
The innovation committee that Song proposed as a reform initiative may be established as a formal party apparatus.
However, an opposition figure noted, “Given the ongoing difficulty in appointing a chair and committee members, the emergency committee may first begin discussions on internal reform measures.”
BY SON KOOK-HEE
