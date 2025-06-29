1883 McGang Party celebrates Incheon's history with spicy chicken, cold beer and plenty of fun
Published: 29 Jun. 2025, 17:11
-
- MICHAEL LEE
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
INCHEON — A crowd of more than 5,000 people from across the globe descended on the quays of Incheon on Saturday afternoon, milling under picnic umbrellas with cups of spicy fried chicken and cold cans of beer in their hands as seagulls circled overhead.
The scene was a far cry from 1883, the year the first foreign ships docked at Incheon’s port following the end of Korea’s centuries-long isolation. But it was that very moment the festival sought to commemorate.
Now in its third year, the annual 1883 McGang Party is part street fair, part cultural showcase — a celebration of Korea’s historic opening to the world, staged with fried chicken, craft beer, and a flourish of global flair. Named after a portmanteau of maekju, Korean for beer, and dakgangjeong, or sweet-and-spicy crispy Korean fried chicken, the festival draws both locals and international visitors eager to taste, see and learn.
“Although attention regarding Incheon tends to focus on newer districts like Songdo, the area around the port holds a lot of historical significance,” said Baig Hyun, president of the Incheon Tourism Organization, which organized the event in partnership with the Incheon Metropolitan Government. “By working in cooperation with the local foreign community in nearby Chinatown, we’ve been able to attract more visitors from other countries.”
Indeed, foreign tourism to Incheon rose by 220,000 from 2023 to 2024, according to Baig — an uptick he attributes in part to events like the McGang Party.
Still, this year’s festivities faced headwinds. Some of the momentum from last year’s successful festival was disrupted by the brief imposition of martial law under former President Yoon Suk Yeol, which Baig said led to cancellations by several tour groups. Yet organizers pressed on, preparing enough dakgangjeong to feed at least 4,000 guests.
The dish, beloved nationwide, holds particular local resonance. According to city officials, it originated in Incheon’s Sinpo neighborhood. Vendors there began coating fried chicken in jochung, a sticky rice syrup, to help preserve its crunch — a remedy to the sogginess that sets in with flour-based batters as they cool after frying. The result is the signature sheen and sweetness of dakgangjeong.
This year, organizers adjusted the dish’s fiery flavor profile to accommodate international palates.
“We got a lot of feedback that last year’s dakgangjeong was too spicy, so we prepared a slightly less stimulating version so more people might be able to finish their portions,” said Chae Ja-hui, who manages overseas marketing for the tourism board.
But not everyone was looking for mildness.
“I can’t live without kimchi, so naturally I find dakgangjeong delicious,” said Israa Elsaka, a 32-year-old Egyptian housewife living in Suwon, who arrived with a tour group of 17. “I think this festival is a great opportunity to experience Korean food and culture, such as the taekwondo demonstration.”
Inside the main pavilion, guests could try on hanbok, traditional Korean clothing, and pose for photos on a period-themed stage — a favorite among visitors.
“I hadn’t heard much about Incheon except that it’s home to the main international airport,” said Tracey Chan, 21, who traveled with her parents from Hong Kong. “It’s nice to be here and try something different from going to the demilitarized zone or shopping at Olive Young.”
Besides hanbok and fried chicken, the McGang Party offered a mosaic of experiences: a nighttime drone show, an outdoor movie screening, traditional arts and an indoor performance stage where dance troupes from China, Thailand, Vietnam and many other countries showcased their talents.
Crystal Blanton, a 34-year-old Michigan native living in Incheon with her Korean husband and their children, said the family came to the festival looking for something lighthearted — and found more than expected. “This has been a very fun and interesting experience,” she said. “I think my son especially enjoyed the performance set to the soundtrack of The Phantom of the Opera.”
For some, the event was about more than entertainment.
Kim Sadaham, 42, and his friend Shin Chae-min, who wear hanbok daily as a way to preserve Korean heritage, said festivals like the McGang Party offer an important window into the country’s past.
“We came here to watch a friend’s performance, but being here is a great reminder of Incheon’s historical role as the main entryway to Korea,” Kim said.
“I hope many people will learn a lot about Korea through this event,” Shin added, “as we strive to do by showcasing hanbok in our daily lives.”
BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)