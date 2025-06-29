 1883 McGang Party celebrates Incheon's history with spicy chicken, cold beer and plenty of fun
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

1883 McGang Party celebrates Incheon's history with spicy chicken, cold beer and plenty of fun

Published: 29 Jun. 2025, 17:11
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Visitors at the 1883 McGang Party in Incheon watch a nighttime drone show on June 28. [INCHEON TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

Visitors at the 1883 McGang Party in Incheon watch a nighttime drone show on June 28. [INCHEON TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

 
INCHEON — A crowd of more than 5,000 people from across the globe descended on the quays of Incheon on Saturday afternoon, milling under picnic umbrellas with cups of spicy fried chicken and cold cans of beer in their hands as seagulls circled overhead.  
 
The scene was a far cry from 1883, the year the first foreign ships docked at Incheon’s port following the end of Korea’s centuries-long isolation. But it was that very moment the festival sought to commemorate.
 
Now in its third year, the annual 1883 McGang Party is part street fair, part cultural showcase — a celebration of Korea’s historic opening to the world, staged with fried chicken, craft beer, and a flourish of global flair. Named after a portmanteau of maekju, Korean for beer, and dakgangjeong, or sweet-and-spicy crispy Korean fried chicken, the festival draws both locals and international visitors eager to taste, see and learn.
 
Attendees at the 1883 McGang Party in Incheon queue for fried chicken on June 28. [INCHEON TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

Attendees at the 1883 McGang Party in Incheon queue for fried chicken on June 28. [INCHEON TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

 
“Although attention regarding Incheon tends to focus on newer districts like Songdo, the area around the port holds a lot of historical significance,” said Baig Hyun, president of the Incheon Tourism Organization, which organized the event in partnership with the Incheon Metropolitan Government. “By working in cooperation with the local foreign community in nearby Chinatown, we’ve been able to attract more visitors from other countries.”
 
Indeed, foreign tourism to Incheon rose by 220,000 from 2023 to 2024, according to Baig — an uptick he attributes in part to events like the McGang Party.
 
Attendees at the 1883 McGang Party in Incheon lounge in front of the outdoor movie screening on June 28. [MICHAEL LEE]

Attendees at the 1883 McGang Party in Incheon lounge in front of the outdoor movie screening on June 28. [MICHAEL LEE]

 
Still, this year’s festivities faced headwinds. Some of the momentum from last year’s successful festival was disrupted by the brief imposition of martial law under former President Yoon Suk Yeol, which Baig said led to cancellations by several tour groups. Yet organizers pressed on, preparing enough dakgangjeong to feed at least 4,000 guests.
 
The dish, beloved nationwide, holds particular local resonance. According to city officials, it originated in Incheon’s Sinpo neighborhood. Vendors there began coating fried chicken in jochung, a sticky rice syrup, to help preserve its crunch — a remedy to the sogginess that sets in with flour-based batters as they cool after frying. The result is the signature sheen and sweetness of dakgangjeong.
 
Attendees at the 1883 McGang Party in Incheon try fried chicken with different kinds of Korean sauces inside the festival's main pavilion on June 28. [INCHEON TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

Attendees at the 1883 McGang Party in Incheon try fried chicken with different kinds of Korean sauces inside the festival's main pavilion on June 28. [INCHEON TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

 
This year, organizers adjusted the dish’s fiery flavor profile to accommodate international palates.
 
“We got a lot of feedback that last year’s dakgangjeong was too spicy, so we prepared a slightly less stimulating version so more people might be able to finish their portions,” said Chae Ja-hui, who manages overseas marketing for the tourism board.
 
But not everyone was looking for mildness.
 
“I can’t live without kimchi, so naturally I find dakgangjeong delicious,” said Israa Elsaka, a 32-year-old Egyptian housewife living in Suwon, who arrived with a tour group of 17. “I think this festival is a great opportunity to experience Korean food and culture, such as the taekwondo demonstration.”
 
Foreign tourists at the 1883 McGang Party in Incheon try on hanbok, or traditional Korean clothing, inside the festival's main pavilion on June 28. [MICHAEL LEE]

Foreign tourists at the 1883 McGang Party in Incheon try on hanbok, or traditional Korean clothing, inside the festival's main pavilion on June 28. [MICHAEL LEE]

 
Inside the main pavilion, guests could try on hanbok, traditional Korean clothing, and pose for photos on a period-themed stage — a favorite among visitors.
 
“I hadn’t heard much about Incheon except that it’s home to the main international airport,” said Tracey Chan, 21, who traveled with her parents from Hong Kong. “It’s nice to be here and try something different from going to the demilitarized zone or shopping at Olive Young.”
 
Besides hanbok and fried chicken, the McGang Party offered a mosaic of experiences: a nighttime drone show, an outdoor movie screening, traditional arts and an indoor performance stage where dance troupes from China, Thailand, Vietnam and many other countries showcased their talents.
 
A group performs on the indoor stage of the 1883 McGang Party in Incheon on June 28. [INCHEON TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

A group performs on the indoor stage of the 1883 McGang Party in Incheon on June 28. [INCHEON TOURISM ORGANIZATION]

 
Crystal Blanton, a 34-year-old Michigan native living in Incheon with her Korean husband and their children, said the family came to the festival looking for something lighthearted — and found more than expected. “This has been a very fun and interesting experience,” she said. “I think my son especially enjoyed the performance set to the soundtrack of The Phantom of the Opera.”
 
For some, the event was about more than entertainment.
 
Kim Sadaham, 42, and his friend Shin Chae-min, who wear hanbok daily as a way to preserve Korean heritage, said festivals like the McGang Party offer an important window into the country’s past.
 
“We came here to watch a friend’s performance, but being here is a great reminder of Incheon’s historical role as the main entryway to Korea,” Kim said.
 
“I hope many people will learn a lot about Korea through this event,” Shin added, “as we strive to do by showcasing hanbok in our daily lives.”
 

BY MICHAEL LEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Incheon festival

More in Social Affairs

1883 McGang Party celebrates Incheon's history with spicy chicken, cold beer and plenty of fun

Young spotted seal found in Gangwon released into wild after 3 months of medical care

Broiling weather to continue through early July, rain expected Monday

Some national pension contributions set to rise as new criterion take effect in July

Self-driving shuttle bus service to launch Monday in Seoul's Dongjak District

Related Stories

Electronic music festival Ultra Korea 2024 to kick off at Paradise City Incheon on Friday

Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival kicks off with international acts galore

'2022 Incheon Airport Sky Festival' to be held from Sept. 23 to 25

[WEEKEND GETAWAY] Four places you need to visit in Incheon, Korea's most picturesque city at night

Se So Neon, Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon send crowds into frenzy at Pentaport Rock Festival
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)