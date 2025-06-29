Broiling weather to continue through early July, rain expected Monday
Published: 29 Jun. 2025, 15:43 Updated: 29 Jun. 2025, 16:34
- LIM JEONG-WON
Sweltering temperatures and humid air are expected to continue through early July, with additional spells of rain anticipated across the country on Monday.
Highs are expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) in Daegu on Monday. Apparent temperature — the actual temperature people experience in their everyday lives — will also exceed 31 degrees Celsius across most regions.
The country’s central region will be mostly cloudy on Monday, while the southern region and Jeju Island will see occasional clouds, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Sunday.
Starting Monday morning, there will be occasional rain showers in Incheon, Gyeonggi and the Gangwon inland and mountainous regions.
Morning low temperatures on Monday are expected to range from 20 to 26 degrees Celsius, with daytime high temperatures between 27 and 35 degrees Celsius, which is higher than average for the period compared to previous years. For the time being, daytime temperatures are expected to rise above 30 degrees Celsius, primarily in the inland and eastern coastal regions of the country.
Daegu is expected to experience a daytime high of 35 degrees Celsius on Monday. Ulsan is expected to see 34 degrees, Gwangju and Jeonju 33 degrees, Daejeon, Changwon and Cheongju 32 degrees and Seoul 30 degrees.
Heat wave advisories and warnings have been issued nationwide, except for in parts of the metropolitan area and the Gangwon mountainous region, as of Sunday afternoon.
A heat wave advisory is issued when the highest perceived temperature is expected to be 33 degrees Celsius or higher for more than two days, or when significant damage is expected in a wide area due to a rapid increase in perceived temperature or a prolonged heat wave. In the case of a heat wave warning, the standard is raised from 33 degrees Celsius to 35 degrees Celsius.
Some parts of the Chungcheong region and southern and northern areas of Jeju, where heat wave warnings were issued on Friday and Saturday, will see the highest apparent temperature rise above 33 degrees on Monday, making it sweltering hot for residents.
Heat wave warnings were also issued for Gwangju, Daegu, Ulsan and eastern parts of Jeju on Sunday.
“The heat wave will continue for the time being,” a KMA official said. “The heat wave warning issued on Sunday will also last for at least two to three days.”
Morning low temperatures will be 21 to 25 degrees, and the daytime high temperature will be between 26 and 34 degrees from Thursday to July 9, slightly higher than the average of previous years, according to the KMA.
During the forecast period, the highest apparent temperature is expected to rise above 31 degrees Celsius in most parts of the country, and the hot weather is expected to continue. Tropical nights will also occur in many places.
“Infant children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with chronic diseases are at high risk of heat-related illnesses, so they should take care of their health by refraining from outdoor activities and going out,” a KMA official said.
