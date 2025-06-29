More in Social Affairs

Not so romantic: Video of lovebug infestation in Incheon goes viral online

People cool off by the river in Seoul as sweltering summer weather hits

Ex-President Yoon sits for first questioning by Dec. 3 special counsel team

1883 McGang Party celebrates Incheon's history with spicy chicken, cold beer and plenty of fun

Young spotted seal found in Gangwon released into wild after 3 months of medical care