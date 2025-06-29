Self-driving shuttle bus service to launch Monday in Seoul's Dongjak District
Published: 29 Jun. 2025, 14:02
Seoul will launch a self-driving shuttle bus service in southern Seoul's Dongjak District starting Monday, the city government said Sunday.
The autonomous vehicle, designated route Dongjak A01, will run a 1.62-kilometer (1-mile) loop from the back gate of Soongsil University, via Soongsil University Station, to the rear entrance of Chung-Ang University.
Two modified electric County Electric minibuses developed by Hyundai Motor will travel the route, stopping at eight bus stops. The service will operate on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4:10 p.m., with 14 round trips at 20-to-25-minute intervals.
While existing self-driving buses in the city mostly operated during late-night or early morning hours, the new service expands operations into daytime hours.
The service will be free of charge until the first half of next year, when fares are expected to be introduced. Through July 11, test rides will be conducted with passengers recruited by local organizations such as Dongjak District Office and Soongsil University. Starting July 14, the official launch date, the service will be open to all passengers.
To ensure passenger safety during the initial phase, all rides will be seated-only, with no standing allowed.
Similar services will be introduced in September in eastern Seoul's Dongdaemun District, between Janghanpyeong Station and Kyung Hee University Medical Center, and in western Seoul's Seodaemun District, between Gajwa Station and the Seodaemun District Office. The city government plans to gradually expand the service to other areas after evaluating its potential as a permanent part of Seoul’s public transport system.
Unlike existing late-night self-driving buses directly operated by Seoul, the new shuttle buses will be managed by local district governments. Each district will select the routes and operators to best suit local needs. The city will cover the full operating costs for the first year. From the second year, districts will fund operations through their own budgets, with the city providing technical support based on performance reviews.
“We will continue working with district governments to ensure the self-driving neighborhood buses become a reliable means of transportation for underserved areas,” said a Seoul government official.
