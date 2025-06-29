Young spotted seal found in Gangwon released into wild after 3 months of medical care
Published: 29 Jun. 2025, 16:40
A young spotted seal rescued in Yangyang County, Gangwon, in March was released back into the wild on Wednesday after receiving nearly three months of medical care, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries announced Sunday.
Spotted seals have been designated as a marine protected species since 2006. They typically give birth on the sea ice of Bohai Bay in China and around Vladivostok, Russia, in winter, before migrating south. They are most commonly found along Korea’s east coast, including in the waters near Baengnyeong Island and Garorim Bay, from spring through late autumn.
The seal, discovered on the coast of Yangyang on March 27, was found to be severely malnourished and dehydrated, though it bore no visible external injuries. Measuring about 110 centimeters (43 inches) in length, it weighed just 12.4 kilograms (27.3 pounds) and was so weak it could not flee from humans.
After being transferred to Seoul Grand Park's designated marine animal rescue and rehabilitation center, the seal's condition was stabilized in a large tank, and it underwent feeding and rehabilitation training.
This particular seal had an external identification tag marked “L0283” on its left hind flipper. A tracking investigation by the National Marine Biodiversity Institute of Korea (Mabik) confirmed that the seal was born in Russia's Far Eastern Marine Nature Reserve and was released on March 6.
“This case is the first piece of scientific evidence showing that a young spotted seal born in Russia is utilizing the waters off Korea’s east coast, and it holds great academic significance,” said Ahn Yong-rak, director of marine biodiversity at Mabik.
Before releasing the seal, researchers attached a satellite tracking device to gather scientific data on the seal’s migratory routes in the East Sea.
The seal had already traveled 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) north of the release site and was actively swimming between coastal and offshore areas, according to tracking data from the day after the release.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
