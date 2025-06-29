Sunday's fortune: A day for warm bonds and cautious steps
Published: 29 Jun. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Fair | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Take pride in the years you've lived.
🔹 Simply being alive is already a gain.
🔹 You may enjoy a satisfying expense.
🔹 Spending may come with returns today.
🔹 Family is your most treasured asset.
🔹 Set aside enough for your date.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Fair | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 West
🔹 Today is always the best day.
🔹 Laughter may fill your day.
🔹 Your home may overflow with joy.
🔹 Capture the moment — take a photo.
🔹 Savor small but certain joys.
🔹 Luck may be on your side.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
🔹 Drink water or tea frequently.
🔹 Emptying brings more peace than filling.
🔹 Don’t think you’re the only solution.
🔹 Couple conflicts may quickly pass.
🔹 Yielding sometimes brings real victory.
🔹 Silence may be more powerful than words.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 North
🔹 Let the right person handle the task.
🔹 Household duties go better with teamwork.
🔹 Curiosity and frustration may clash.
🔹 Unplanned expenses might arise.
🔹 Show appreciation to your parents.
🔹 Take some alone time to recharge.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Fair | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 You're the emotional anchor of your home.
🔹 Life experience may shine as wisdom.
🔹 Good is good — no need to overanalyze.
🔹 It may be hard to choose — you like everything.
🔹 You’re on track to reach your goal.
🔹 Consider both value and satisfaction when spending.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 South
🔹 The more family, the richer life feels.
🔹 Family harmony is life’s foundation.
🔹 Two is better than one, and three even better.
🔹 Good things need many hands.
🔹 Blood is thicker than water.
🔹 You'll be on the same page with someone close.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 West
🔹 Reasonable spending enriches life.
🔹 Earning matters, but so does spending wisely.
🔹 Avoid formality — do what works for you.
🔹 Too many opinions can derail progress.
🔹 Dressing for an outing may cause indecision.
🔹 Envy only holds you back — stay confident.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Fair | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Treasure tradition and heritage.
🔹 Familiar comforts soothe both body and mind.
🔹 Both people and wine improve with age.
🔹 Go on a family outing — make memories.
🔹 Invitations or gatherings may arise.
🔹 Your image may get a positive boost.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Mixed Emotions | 🧭 North
🔹 More branches mean more wind — expect activity.
🔹 Every outcome has a cause — reflect on it.
🔹 No finger is free from pain — be empathetic.
🔹 Appearances may differ from truth.
🔹 There’s no such thing as a free lunch.
🔹 Don’t fixate on appearances — look deeper.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 Northeast
🔹 Do good without expecting recognition.
🔹 Factor in both your age and health.
🔹 Plans may not match reality — adapt.
🔹 Focus on home life over outside matters.
🔹 Be cautious of new or impulsive relationships.
🔹 Humility protects you — don’t be arrogant.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Fair | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 Financial and personal connections may align.
🔹 Your body may tire, but your heart feels light.
🔹 Invest time in relationships — they're your wealth.
🔹 Try refreshing your surroundings.
🔹 Go on a date or meet a friend.
🔹 You may enjoy a cheerful shopping spree.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Fair | 💪 Good | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 South
🔹 Giving and receiving affection may flow freely.
🔹 You’ll feel the urge to give generously.
🔹 A joyful meeting may take place.
🔹 Plan a couple’s outing or family trip.
🔹 Create new memories with your children.
🔹 Buy something new — you’ve earned it.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)