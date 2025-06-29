'Storm in his homeland': British media reports on Ki Sung-yueng's controversial departure from FC Seoul
Published: 29 Jun. 2025, 13:42
British media have taken notice of the growing controversy surrounding FC Seoul legend Ki Sung-yueng, as fans reacted angrily to his departure from the club earlier this week.
"A former Celtic star has found himself at the centre of an almighty storm in his homeland," Scottish outlet The Scottish Sun reported Thursday.
"It's led to fans of a club sending funeral wreaths to the training ground as part of a major protest."
The article introduced Ki as a key contributor to Celtic's league and cup wins during his two-and-a-half-year stint from 2010 to 2012, before transferring to Swansea City. After spending over a decade in Europe, Ki returned to his boyhood club FC Seoul in 2020.
"His second spell at the club, which has lasted more than five years, has now come to a very unceremonious end," the report stated.
"Shock reports emerged in Korea earlier this week that manager Kim Gi-dong had deemed the influential midfielder surplus to requirements."
On Tuesday, the JoongAng Ilbo first reported that Ki’s move to Pohang Steelers was rapidly progressing. The following day, FC Seoul officially announced the end of his contract.
"The supporters' worst fears were realised when FC Seoul confirmed that Ki had left," The Scottish Sun wrote. “Ki has now subsequently signed for Pohang Steelers."
The report also detailed the fan backlash.
"Fans were absolutely livid at the prospect of Ki — a huge fan-favourite — leaving the club," the article continued.
"A truck with a large TV monitor on its back was driven to the headquarters of GS Group, the company that owns the club. One of the messages [on the monitor] simply read: 'Kim Gi-dong get out!' [...] Funeral wreaths were outside the training centre, with rows of them sent by raging fans."
The outlet also published a farewell message Ki posted on Instagram, addressed to FC Seoul supporters: “I didn’t want to end my playing career in such a powerless way,” he wrote. “FC Seoul is my hometown club and my pride.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK RIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
