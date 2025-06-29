 Iran's judiciary says at least 71 killed in Israel's attack on Tehran's notorious Evin prison
Published: 29 Jun. 2025, 17:14

Published: 29 Jun. 2025, 17:14
In this photo taken Tuesday, June 24, rescuers search through the rubble of a damaged section of Evin Prison following an Israeli strike the day before, in Tehran, Iran. [AP/YONHAP]

At least 71 people were killed in Israel’s attack on Tehran’s Evin prison, a notorious facility where many political prisoners and dissidents have been held, Iran's judiciary said on Sunday.
 
Judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir posted on the office’s official Mizan news agency website that those killed on Monday included staff, soldiers, prisoners and members of visiting families. It was not possible to independently verify the claim.
 

Related Article

 
The June 23 attack, the day before the cease-fire between Israel and Iran took hold, hit several prison buildings and prompted concerns from rights groups about the safety of the inmates.
 
Jahangir did not break down the casualty figures but said the attack had hit the prison's infirmary, engineering building, judicial affairs and visitation hall, where visiting family members were killed and injured.
 
On the day of the attack, the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran criticized Israel for striking the prison, seen as a symbol of the Iranian regime's repression of any opposition, saying it violated the principle of distinction between civilian and military targets.
 
At the same time, the group said Iran was legally obligated to protect the prisoners held in Evin, and slammed authorities in Tehran for their “failure to evacuate, provide medical assistance or inform families” following the attack.
 
In this photo taken Tuesday, June 24, rescuers search through the rubble of a damaged section of Evin Prison following an Israeli strike the day before, in Tehran, Iran. [AP/YONHAP]

Jahangir said some of those injured were treated on site, while others were sent to hospitals.
 
Iran had not previously announced any death figures, though on Saturday confirmed that top prosecutor Ali Ghanaatkar — whose prosecution of dissidents, including Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi, led to widespread criticism by human rights groups — had been killed in the attack.
 
He was one of about 60 people for whom a massive public funeral procession was held on Saturday in Tehran, and he was to be buried at a shrine in Qom on Sunday.
 
In this picture obtained from the Iranian Mizan News Agency on June 25, an excavator is used to clear the rubble outside the Evin prison complex in Tehran that was hit days ago by an Israeli strike. [AFP/YONHAP]

Israel attacked Iran on June 13 in a bid to destroy the country's nuclear program.
 
Over 12 days before a cease-fire was declared, Israel claimed it killed around 30 Iranian commanders and 11 nuclear scientists, while hitting eight nuclear-related facilities and more than 720 military infrastructure sites. More than 1,000 people were killed, including at least 417 civilians, according to the Washington-based Human Rights Activists group.
 
In retaliation, Iran fired more than 550 ballistic missiles at Israel, most of which were intercepted, but those that got through caused damage in many areas and killed 28 people.

 

AP
