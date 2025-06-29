 Trump slams Israel's prosecutors over Netanyahu corruption trial


Published: 29 Jun. 2025, 12:40
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, stands with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the West Wing of the White House on April 7. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, stands with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the West Wing of the White House on April 7. [AP/YONHAP]

 
U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday criticized Israel's prosecutors over an ongoing corruption trial against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying it was interfering with his ability to conduct talks with both Hamas and Iran.
 
In a post on Truth Social, Trump also suggested that given the billions of dollars worth of military aid Washington was providing to Israel, it was not going to "stand for this."
 

Reuters
