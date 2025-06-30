 Korean auto parts delegation visits U.S. to explore investment opportunities
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Korean auto parts delegation visits U.S. to explore investment opportunities

Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 10:46
The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency logo [KOTRA]

The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency logo [KOTRA]

 
The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra) said Monday it has dispatched an auto parts delegation to the U.S. state of Georgia to help domestic manufacturers explore investment opportunities amid rising protectionist trade measures from Washington.
 
Jointly organized by the Gyeonggi provincial government, the auto parts investment delegation visited the cities of Atlanta and Savannah for three days from Wednesday, with 10 Korean auto parts firms participating.
 

Related Article

The program included investment seminars, consultations with Georgia state officials and on-site visits to existing Korean manufacturing operations, including Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, which was completed in March.
 
Georgia has emerged as a major hub for Korean automakers, including Hyundai Motor and Kia, whose large-scale investments in the region have encouraged related auto parts suppliers to follow suit.
 
"We will continue to work with both domestic and international partners to help resolve investment challenges and support our companies' global expansion," a Kotra official said. 

Yonhap
tags Kotra Auto Parts Korea The United States

More in Economy

Korean auto parts delegation visits U.S. to explore investment opportunities

No assurance yet from U.S. on extending tariff grace period for Korea, minister says

Tariff deals could be wrapped up by Labor Day, Bessent says as talks pick up

Mixed signals from presidential office spark confusion over housing loan regulations

Garosu-gil a ghost town as small businesses wither with fewer passersby

Related Stories

Hyundai Mobis reports record revenue in 2022, lower-than-expected net profit

Hyundai Mobis reorganizes planning, production

Nine Korean auto parts makers make the Top 100 list

Volvo Korea to offer car part warranty for length of customer's life

Hyundai Mobis establishing two production subsidiaries
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)