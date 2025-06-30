Korean auto parts delegation visits U.S. to explore investment opportunities

The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (Kotra) said Monday it has dispatched an auto parts delegation to the U.S. state of Georgia to help domestic manufacturers explore investment opportunities amid rising protectionist trade measures from Washington.Jointly organized by the Gyeonggi provincial government, the auto parts investment delegation visited the cities of Atlanta and Savannah for three days from Wednesday, with 10 Korean auto parts firms participating.The program included investment seminars, consultations with Georgia state officials and on-site visits to existing Korean manufacturing operations, including Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, which was completed in March.Georgia has emerged as a major hub for Korean automakers, including Hyundai Motor and Kia, whose large-scale investments in the region have encouraged related auto parts suppliers to follow suit."We will continue to work with both domestic and international partners to help resolve investment challenges and support our companies' global expansion," a Kotra official said.Yonhap