Korean workers turn to local getaways as travel costs rise
Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 18:14
Faced with soaring travel costs and unfavorable exchange rates, a growing number of Korean office workers are opting to spend their summer vacations at home rather than heading overseas. Sokcho, Jeju and the mountains and beaches of Gangwon have emerged as top destinations, according to a survey by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).
Park, a 42-year-old office worker, picked Sokcho in Gangwon as his summer vacation destination this year instead of traveling abroad.
“If a family of three goes abroad for four days and three nights, just the basics — accommodation, transportation and food — cost more than 3 million won [$2,200],” he said. “But if we travel within Korea, we can enjoy the trip for about half that. There are many well-developed domestic destinations, so I don’t see the need to go overseas.”
The KCCI survey of 800 office workers, released Monday, found that 81.6 percent plan to take a summer vacation this year, and 83.5 percent of those intend to travel domestically. Gangwon was the most popular region, chosen by 34.9 percent of respondents, followed by Gyeongsang at 27.9 percent and Jeju at 22.4 percent.
The most common vacation length was two nights and three days, selected by 38.9 percent of participants. That was followed by three nights and four days at 22.7 percent and one night and two days at 21.3 percent.
The average amount individuals planned to spend on vacation was 535,000 won, a 9.4 percent increase from last year’s 489,000 won. There were also notable regional differences in vacation budgets, with Seoul residents planning to spend 776,000 won on average, compared to 393,000 won among residents of South Jeolla.
When asked about planned vacation activities, 49.3 percent of respondents said they wanted to relax and enjoy natural scenery. That was followed by exploring popular restaurants, selected by 21.0 percent, sightseeing by 20.2 percent and outdoor activities by 8.3 percent. Choi Ja-young, a Department of Entrepreneurship and Small Business professor at Soongsil University, said this summer’s travel trend is marked by a preference for experiences centered on eating and resting.
As for what office workers hoped to see from the government during the summer holiday season, the most frequently mentioned support measure was discounts on accommodations, selected by 50.8 percent of respondents. That was followed by expanded benefits for local gift certificates and regional currencies at 36.5 percent, transportation discounts at 35.8 percent, free access to tourist sites at 32.8 percent and temporary waivers of expressway tolls at 28.9 percent.
The KCCI estimated that if even half of the country’s 20 million office workers travel domestically this summer and spend an average of 535,000 won, it would generate more than 1 trillion won in short-term consumer spending.
“Summer vacations taken by office workers within Korea can serve as a catalyst for revitalizing domestic demand,” said Kim Min-suk, head of the distribution and logistics policy team at the KCCI. “The government should consider support measures such as accommodation discounts and expanding the use of local gift certificates to translate this spending into broader economic recovery.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM KI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)