From Bangkok to Brooklyn, Samsung unveils the future of smart living
Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 10:55
Samsung Electronics is accelerating its global market strategy through a series of technology seminars held across key international markets. The company has begun unveiling its 2025 product innovations, including AI-powered home appliances and advanced display technologies, to industry stakeholders and consumers alike.
Display tech shines in Brazil
On June 24 and 25, Samsung Electronics hosted the 2025 Latin America Visual Display Seminar in Sao Paulo, Brazil, placing a spotlight on its next-generation television technologies. The event drew attention to three central innovations: the enhanced capabilities of QLED through Real Quantum Dot technology, Samsung OLED’s Glare Free 2.0 system and the expanded services available through its proprietary Tizen operating system.
Dedicated exhibition spaces allowed attendees to interact with and directly experience the benefits of Real Quantum Dot technology. Samsung demonstrated how the integration of quantum dot optical components and blue light backlighting enables highly precise color reproduction. This is achieved through narrow wavelength ranges and superior fluorescence properties.
The QLED technology on display recently received the Real Quantum Dot Display certification from TUV Rheinland, a renowned German testing and certification organization. The certification serves as external validation of Samsung’s advancements in display performance and color accuracy.
Another key highlight of the event was the 2025 Samsung OLED lineup, which features the newly introduced Glare Free 2.0 technology. This innovation significantly reduces screen reflections, improving picture clarity even in bright environments. It also includes an intelligent brightness adjustment feature, which automatically calibrates screen luminosity based on both the surrounding ambient light and the content being viewed.
Demonstrations of content platforms included Samsung TV Plus, the company’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service, powered by Tizen OS. The platform recently drew attention for airing exclusive content such as the “SMTOWN LIVE 2025 in L.A.” concert, enhancing its appeal to global K-pop fans and positioning Samsung as a unique provider of cultural content.
AI appliances debut in Southeast Asia
On June 20, Samsung held the 2025 Southeast Asia Tech Seminar in Bangkok, Thailand, showcasing its Bespoke AI home appliance lineup. The event was attended by more than 50 industry experts and media personnel from six countries across the region — Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines.
The seminar introduced Samsung’s latest range of Bespoke AI products, which are designed to elevate the user experience through intuitive touchscreen interfaces and smart connectivity. Featured appliances included the Bespoke AI Family Hub with a 32-inch (81 centimeter) touchscreen, a French-door Bespoke AI refrigerator equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen and the Bespoke AI Combo washer-dryer with a 7-inch display panel.
Samsung also presented its commercial system air conditioning solutions and Wind-Free air conditioning technology, responding to the region’s increasing demand for energy-efficient cooling systems. Additional appliances on display included the AI Eco Bubble washing machine, which adapts washing modes using AI, the Bespoke Jet AI vacuum cleaner boasting industry-leading 400W suction power and the Bespoke AI Steam robot vacuum.
At the core of the presentation was Samsung’s vision for a truly intelligent home ecosystem, powered by SmartThings. The company emphasized four key pillars of its AI Home vision: ease of use, energy and time savings, proactive care and enhanced security. Attendees were able to observe how interconnected appliances and IoT devices — such as lights, switches and air purifiers — can be managed through SmartThings’ Map View interface.
Live demonstrations included features such as Bixby Auto Open-Door, which allows users to open a refrigerator door via voice command, AI Custom Wash, which tailors washing cycles based on fabric type and load weight and AI Energy Saving Mode, which intelligently adjusts energy consumption.
The response from attendees was overwhelmingly positive, particularly in relation to the convenience and energy efficiency enabled by AI integration.
Galaxy Unpacked heads to Brooklyn
Samsung also announced that it will host Galaxy Unpacked 2025 on July 9 in Brooklyn, New York. The event will serve as the platform for unveiling its latest Galaxy devices, anticipated to set a new benchmark in mobile innovation.
The company indicated that the upcoming devices will reflect a broader industry shift, where smartphones are no longer just communication tools but intelligent companions capable of understanding user behavior and responding in real time.
According to Samsung, AI is not just powering features but is becoming the interface itself — enabling devices to predict user intentions, streamline interactions and offer proactive support. These developments signal what Samsung called a “paradigm shift” in the design and functionality of consumer electronics.
The selection of Brooklyn as the event venue was described as intentional, symbolizing a fusion of technology, culture and creativity that aligns with the Galaxy brand’s evolving identity.
The event will be livestreamed globally through Samsung’s official website, newsroom and YouTube channels, ensuring that fans and media worldwide can witness the unveiling in real time.
Global rollout of innovation
Samsung’s international seminar series is part of its wider strategy to deliver innovation directly to key global markets. With successful events already held in Latin America and Southeast Asia, the company has announced plans to host additional tech seminars in South Asia and other strategic regions throughout the second half of the year.
These efforts reaffirm Samsung Electronics’ ongoing commitment to technology leadership and its goal of creating smarter, more connected lifestyles. By introducing next-generation AI and display technologies across diverse categories — from televisions and home appliances to mobile devices — Samsung aims to reinforce its presence at the forefront of global innovation.
With Galaxy Unpacked 2025 just weeks away, anticipation continues to grow for what the company will reveal next.
