Nongshim launches ramyeon menu at U.S. military base in Texas

Nongshim, Korea's leading instant noodle maker, said Monday it has launched its signature Shin Ramyun menu at a franchise restaurant within a U.S. military base in Texas.It marks the first time the company has offered its ramyeon dishes as official menu item at a U.S. military base, although its products have long been available at post exchanges (PXs), the company said in a press release.The menu, featuring the original Shin Ramyun and two variants, has been introduced at a Cupbop outlet inside Fort Bliss, one of the largest military installations in the United States.Starting with Fort Bliss, Nongshim plans to expand the offering to Cupbop locations at other major military bases, including Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) in Alaska and Luke Air Force Base in Arizona. The company said the move is aimed at raising global awareness of the "spicy and delicious" Shin Ramyun brand among U.S. military personnel.Nongshim added that it will work closely with Cupbop, a Korean food franchise based in the United States, to promote its ramyeon products in global markets.Cupbop currently operates 260 stores across the U.S. and Indonesia, with additional locations planned in Canada and Dubai later this year."U.S. military personnel come from diverse cultural backgrounds and are stationed around the world. This partnership with Cupbop will serve as an ideal platform to increase global awareness of the Shin Ramyun brand," the company said.Yonhap