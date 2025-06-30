 SK Telecom drops sharply in brand value in Q2 after data breach
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

SK Telecom drops sharply in brand value in Q2 after data breach

Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 10:45
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won bows in apology during a press conference at SKT Tower in Jung District, central Seoul, on May 7. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won bows in apology during a press conference at SKT Tower in Jung District, central Seoul, on May 7. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
SK Telecom, Korea's largest mobile carrier, lost its top spot in local brand value rankings following a data breach that affected its entire 25 million user base, a local brand valuation firm said Monday.
 
SK Telecom earned 850.1 points on the BrandStock Top Index (BSTI) for the second quarter, dropping sharply to 40th place from 11th in the previous quarter, when it ranked the highest among local mobile carriers with 890.1 points, according to Brandstock.
 

Related Article

In contrast, rival KT rose to become the highest-valued telecom brand, climbing to 27th place with 872.9 points in the second quarter, up from 41st place three months earlier.
 
LG U+ came in 46th, narrowing the gap with former telecom leader SK Telecom.
 
The brand reshuffling came after SK Telecom suffered a data breach in April, in which sensitive SIM data was potentially leaked during an unidentified cyberattack on the company's servers.
 
"Brand value has recently become more volatile, as it is increasingly influenced by various external issues," Brandstock said.
 
Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics' Galaxy smartphone brand retained the No. 1 spot on the BSTI, followed by the messaging app KakaoTalk and KB Kookmin Bank.

Yonhap
tags SK Telecom SIM Korea

More in Industry

Korean auto parts delegation visits U.S. to explore investment opportunities

SK Telecom drops sharply in brand value in Q2 after data breach

HYBE sets sights on India with plans to launch local branch

Samsung gears up for new factory construction in Pyeongtaek, aims to lead in HBM4

Hyundai, Kia's platform-based EV sales exceed 1 million units

Related Stories

SKT to bring SIM replacement service to rural areas

SK Telecom offers 23 million customers replacement SIM cards after hacking incident

SK Telecom finalizes implementing SIM protection service for all customers

SKT to resume new subscriptions Tuesday as gov't lifts post-hack ban

SK Telecom loses 70,000 dissatisfied customers to rival carriers
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)