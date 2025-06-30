Sales are like a game

GS25, the convenience store chain operated by GS Retail, announced on June 30 that it will launch a new collaborative marketing campaign with Netflix for the third season of "Squid Game," following previous partnerships for Seasons 1 and 2. The retailer will unveil exclusive co-branded products at a dedicated exhibition space inside a Netflix-hosted pop-up in Seoul’s Gwanghwamun Plaza, running from June 29 to July 6. [YONHAP]