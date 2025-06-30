Naver Webtoon to bring 15 web comic series to high-speed trains in France
Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 20:16
Naver Webtoon will provide 15 web comic series to French high-speed trains TGV Inoui and Ouigo starting Tuesday.
The Korean content company's web comic series, also known as webtoons, will be available on the online service that customers are automatically connected to when they use the free network within the train.
This will be the first time that webtoons are provided on the platform, according to Naver Webtoon. There will be nine works made originally in Korean and six original French works.
"This is a great opportunity for us to present our webtoons to the users during the summer vacation season," said Naver Webtoon in a press release.
"We aim to provide more works in the future, and so we hope that French users get to enjoy webtoons in a natural light and be immersed in the fun and charm of webtoons."
