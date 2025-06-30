Dome of the Rock: A shared origin of three faiths (KOR)

Jerusalem’s Temple Mount is one of the most spiritually charged locations in the world. Revered by Judaism, Christianity, and Islam — collectively known as the Abrahamic religions — it is the site where foundational narratives of each faith intersect. All three trace their spiritual lineage to Abraham, and it is believed that it was on this flat, rocky hill where Abraham prepared to sacrifice his son, Isaac.For Jews, the site once housed Solomon’s Temple, where the Ark of the Covenant was enshrined. Muslims believe it was from this rock that the Prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven during the Mi'raj, his night journey.After the Romans destroyed the Second Temple in 70 CE, they constructed a pagan temple on the ruins. Following the Islamic conquest of Jerusalem, Abd al-Malik, the Umayyad caliph, built a shrine in 692 to protect and commemorate the sacred rock. That structure, known today as the Dome of the Rock, stands as the oldest surviving Islamic building and one of Jerusalem’s most iconic landmarks.The shrine’s architectural layout consists of a central rock encased in a cylindrical drum, covered by a 20-meter-wide, 35-meter-high dome. Surrounding this core is an octagonal ambulatory. One of the walls of this eight-sided arcade measures 18 meters wide and 11 meters high, mirroring the proportions of the central drum and dome. The design likely drew inspiration from Byzantine church architecture, particularly the nearby Church of the Holy Sepulchre, built in the fourth century.The structure’s lower exterior walls are clad in marble in keeping with Roman traditions. In contrast, the upper sections are adorned with intricate blue-toned mosaics added during the Ottoman period in the 16th century. These decorations reflect Islamic aesthetics. While the architectural form is rooted in Christian tradition, the ornamental elements express Islamic artistry. In 1993, the dome — once covered in lead — was gilded with 80 kilograms of gold funded by King Hussein of Jordan.Inside, the shrine glows with gold Qur'anic calligraphy and green vegetal motifs rendered in mosaic. Light filters in softly through windows in the upper drum, illuminating the high dome ceiling meant to evoke the heavens. The atmosphere suggests a celestial peace radiating over the rock below.In a city long divided by faith and politics, the Dome of the Rock stands as a reminder of shared origins. May Shalom, Pax and Salam — peace in Hebrew, Latin and Arabic — prevail for all.유대교·기독교·이슬람을 통틀어 ‘아브라함계 종교’라 부른다. 모두가 최초의 유대인, 아브라함의 후예들이 창시한 종교이기 때문이다. 예루살렘 성안 동편에 있는 평평한 바위산은 세 종교 최고의 공동 성소다. 아브라함이 아들 이삭을 제물로 바치려던 곳이고, 성궤를 모신 솔로몬의 성전이 있던 자리이며, 예언자 무함마드가 승천해 천국 여행을 한 미라즈의 장소였다.기원전 1세기 헤롯 왕조가 재건한 최후의 성전을 서기 70년 로마가 파괴하고 신전을 지었다. 예루살렘을 정복한 우마이야 칼리프 왕조의 압드 알마리크가 692년, 이 성스러운 바위를 보호하는 돔 건물을 세워 ‘바위의 돔’이라 이름이 붙었다. 공식적으로 가장 오래된 이슬람 건축물이며 복잡한 역사를 가진 예루살렘을 상징하는 랜드마크가 되었다.지름 20m, 높이 35m의 돔과 원통을 팔각형 회랑이 감싸는 구조로 실내 중앙에 성스러운 바위가 노출되어 있다. 팔각형 회랑의 한 벽은 너비 18m, 높이 11m로 중심 원통 돔과 완벽한 비례를 이룬다. 전체 구성은 비잔틴의 중심형 교회 형식, 특히 4세기에 세운 인근의 예루살렘 성묘교회를 모델로 했을 가능성이 크다. 대리석으로 마감한 외벽 하단부는 전형적인 로마건축 형식을 따랐으나 블루톤의 정교한 모자이크로 장식한 상단부는 16세기경 오스만 시대에 추가한 특유의 이슬람 양식이다. 구조는 기독교, 장식은 이슬람이다. 납으로 덮었던 돔 지붕은 1993년에 요르단의 후세인 국왕의 사재로 금 80㎏을 입혀 황금 돔이 되었다.내부는 녹색의 식물 문양과 금색의 쿠란 서예의 화려한 모자이크로 장식했다. 상부 원통의 창들에서 은은한 빛이 스며들고 천상을 상징한 높은 돔 천장까지 환상적이다. 그야말로 하늘에는 영광, 지상의 바위에는 평화가 은은하다. 모든 분쟁을 멈추고 유대교의 샬롬, 기독교의 파쳄, 이슬람의 살라암이 저들에게 또한 우리에게 있기를! 성 바위가 모두의 한 뿌리였듯이.