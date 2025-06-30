Tension rises between special counsel and Yoon, but truth must prevail (KOR)

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol, under investigation for allegedly orchestrating an insurrection, appeared for questioning by the special counsel team led by Cho Eun-seok on June 28. While the session officially lasted around 15 hours, actual interrogation time was limited to roughly five hours due to procedural disputes between the two sides.Given the public’s demand for a prompt and transparent investigation into the Dec. 3 martial law case, the limited progress made in the first round of questioning is a cause for concern. The special counsel team has summoned Yoon again for a second session scheduled for today. It is hoped that this time, the investigation can proceed without unnecessary friction and yield substantial progress toward uncovering the truth.At the center of the dispute during the first session was the involvement of a senior police official, Chief Superintendent Park Chang-hwan, in the interrogation. Yoon’s legal team refused to proceed with Park present, arguing that he was among the officers named in a criminal complaint they had filed with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office. That complaint accused several police officials of misconduct while attempting to execute a detention warrant earlier this year.The special counsel team countered that Park had been leading the investigation from the beginning and was best equipped to carry out the interrogation, stressing that his inclusion was based solely on investigative efficiency and logic. Regardless of who was right, the drawn-out procedural argument only served to waste valuable time and did little to reassure a public eager for clarity and accountability.Yoon must also remember that during his detention warrant hearing, he pledged to comply fully with the special counsel’s summons. Any attempt to backtrack on that promise or avoid questioning through legal technicalities would not sit well with the public. Other key figures in the case, including former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, remain in custody during their trials. Compared to them, Yoon’s release pending trial already raises questions of fairness.As a former president, Yoon has a responsibility to cooperate with the investigation and help uncover the truth behind the allegations of insurrection. His cooperation is not only a legal obligation but a moral one.The dispute over who should conduct the interrogation may be viewed as a symbolic power struggle. Yoon’s camp may perceive the special counsel’s approach as lacking deference, while the investigators emphasize that he is a suspect, not a privileged figure. Still, the priority must be a thorough and impartial investigation, not a contest of egos.The special counsel’s effective investigation window is capped at 150 days, excluding preparation time. With many unanswered questions remaining after earlier investigations by prosecutors and police, time is of the essence. The special counsel is under no obligation to bend to a suspect’s demands, but neither should it waste time on avoidable conflict. As long as the principle of truth-finding is upheld, some procedural flexibility may be warranted.내란 우두머리 혐의를 받는 윤석열 전 대통령이 그제 조은석 내란 특별검사팀의 소환으로 1차 대면조사를 받았다. 전체적으로는 약 15시간이 걸렸지만, 양측의 신경전으로 한때 조사가 중단되면서 실질적인 피의자 신문은 다섯 시간 정도에 그쳤다. 내란 사건의 진상을 최대한 신속하고 명확하게 밝혀야 한다는 국민적 요구를 고려하면 아쉬운 결과다. 내란 특검팀은 윤 전 대통령에게 오늘 오전 2차 조사를 받으라고 통보했지만, 윤 전 대통령 측은 다음 달 3일 이후로 연기해 달라고 했다. 그러자 특검팀은 내일 오전에 출석하라고 통보했다.1차 조사에서 양측이 마찰을 빚은 쟁점은 경찰 간부의 신문 참여였다. 윤 전 대통령 측은 경찰청에서 내란 특검팀으로 파견된 박창환 중대범죄수사과장(총경)의 피의자 신문 진행을 받아들일 수 없다고 버텼다. 지난 1월 고위공직자범죄수사처와 경찰의 체포영장 집행에 대해 윤 전 대통령 측은 일부 경찰관의 불법행위가 있었다며 서울중앙지검에 고발했는데, 박 총경이 그중 한 명이란 설명이다. 이에 대해 내란 특검팀은 “박 총경은 이 사건 수사를 처음부터 이끌어왔기 때문에 누구보다 사건을 잘 파악하고 있다”며 “오롯이 수사 논리, 수사의 효율성에 따른 것”이라고 반박했다. 사정이 어쨌든 양측이 실랑이를 벌이며 아까운 시간을 보내는 모습은 국민의 눈에 좋게 비칠 리 없다.윤 전 대통령은 법원의 체포영장 심사에서 내란 특검팀의 소환에 당당하게 응하겠다고 약속했던 것을 잊지 말아야 한다. 약속을 뒤집거나 국민 상식에 맞지 않는 법 기술로 조사를 회피하는 행동은 용납하기 힘들다. 다른 내란죄 피고인들이 구속 상태에서 재판을 받는 것과 비교하면 이의 책임자 격인 윤 전 대통령의 불구속 재판은 형평에 맞지 않는 측면이 있다. 내란 특검팀의 조사에 성실히 응하며 사건의 실체 규명에 최대한 협조하는 것은 전직 대통령으로서 국민에 대한 당연한 의무다.경찰 간부의 대통령 신문을 둘러싼 양측의 신경전은 기싸움 성격이 짙다. 윤 전 대통령 측은 특검이 전 대통령에 대한 예우를 무시했다고 생각했을 수 있고, 특검은 윤 전 대통령이 피의자에 불과할 뿐이라는 입장일 수 있다. 그러나 중요한 것은 사건의 실체를 한 점 의혹이 남지 않도록 철저히 규명하는 일이다. 내란 특검팀의 법정 수사 기간은 준비 기간을 제외하고 최장 150일로 제한된다. 그동안의 공수처와 경찰·검찰 수사에서 제대로 밝혀지지 않은 부분이 많은 만큼 갈 길이 멀다. 특검이 피의자의 눈치를 보며 끌려다닐 이유도 없지만, 소모적 대립이나 자존심 싸움 등으로 시간을 끌 이유도 없다. 철저한 실체 규명이란 원칙에 충실할 수 있다면 구체적인 조사 방법에는 다소 유연성을 발휘할 수도 있을 것이다.