안나 윈투어의 ‘운명의 결정’
Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 09:59
Anna Wintour’s ‘Pivotal Decision’ to Cede (Some) Control
Anna Wintour shocked the media and fashion worlds on Thursday when she said she would give up her role as editor of American Vogue. It’s a shift in power, but not the end of her run as the world’s most famous magazine editor.
At Condé Nast, where she has worked since 1983, Wintour has three jobs. Once she relinquishes the editor-in-chief title, that role will no longer exist.
Instead, a “head of editorial content” — a newly created role at American Vogue — will report directly to her.
Wintour, 75, will remain Vogue’s global editorial director. She will also remain chief content officer for Condé Nast, overseeing Wired, Vanity Fair, GQ and several more magazines. (The only Condé title she does not oversee is The New Yorker.)
The fervor over Wintour’s stepping down is a testament to her influence over the fashion world, and her chokehold on the industry rumor mills. Every few years there is a slew of reports about Wintour’s departure plans and her potential successors.
They have never been accurate. Thursday’s news was also only a half step.
“I wanted to talk to all of you this morning about a pivotal decision that I’ve been thinking about for a long time,” Wintour told Vogue’s staff Thursday morning, in remarks obtained by The New York Times. She outlined that she would be looking for a head of content for American Vogue but reinforced — in the most Wintour-esque way possible — that she wasn’t going anywhere. This was not a chief executive retiring and joining the board.
“This is my all-in moment at the company,” Wintour said. “I won’t be moving offices — or a single piece of my Clarice Cliff pottery — and through the years ahead, I’ll be turning all my attention to global leadership and working with our team of brilliant editors around the world, helping to support those editors in every manner possible.”
In other words: Wintour will remain the most powerful person at Vogue, overseeing all editions, including those published in Britain, France, Italy and beyond. The head of editorial content will manage the day-to-day operations of American Vogue.
More publications at Condé Nast have followed suit in eradicating the editor-in-chief title. Radhika Jones, who recently left Vanity Fair, was that publication’s last to hold the title. Her replacement, Mark Guiducci, is its first global editorial director.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
c.2025 The New York Times Company
Canonical URL: https://www.nytimes.com/2025/06/26/business/media/anna-wintour-vogue-conde-nast.html
안나 윈투어가 목요일(6월 26일) 보그 미국판 편집장에서 물러난다고 발표해 언론과 패션 업계에 충격을 안겼다. 이는 권력의 이동을 의미하지만, 세계에서 가장 유명한 패션지 편집장이라는 윈투어의 전설적인 경력의 끝은 아니다.
콘데 나스트에서 1983년부터 일해 온 윈투어는 현재 세 가지 직책을 맡고 있다. 그가 편집장 직함을 내려놓으면 보그 미국판은 이 자리를 없앤다.
대신 보그 미국판에 새롭게 신설될 ‘콘텐트 제작 총괄’이 그에게 직접 보고하게 된다.
75세인 윈투어는 여전히 보그의 글로벌 편집 디렉터로 남는 동시에 콘데 나스트의 최고 콘텐트 책임자로서 와이어드, 배니티 페어, GQ를 포함한 여러 매체들을 총괄할 예정이다. 콘데 나스트 산하 매체 중 그의 책임이 아닌 매체는 뉴요커가 유일하다.
윈투어가 물러난다는 소식이 이처럼 큰 반향을 일으킨 것은, 패션계에서 그의 영향력과 업계 내 소문에 대한 그의 강한 장악력을 보여준다. 그동안 몇 년에 한 번씩 윈투어의 퇴임설과 차기 편집장에 대한 보도가 쏟아지곤 했다.
하지만 이런 보도는 지금까지 모두 사실이 아니었다. 이번에도 일반적인 사임과는 거리가 있다.
윈투어는 목요일 오전 임직원에게 보낸 메시지에 “오랫동안 고민해 온 중대한 결정을 오늘 아침 여러분과 공유하고자 한다”고 밝혔다. 그는 보그 미국판의 콘텐트 책임자를 찾을 예정이라고 설명하고, 자신이 회사를 떠나는 것이 아니라는 점을 지극히 ‘윈투어스러운’ 방식으로 분명히 했다. 최고경영자가 물러나 이사회로 자리를 옮기는 것 같은 일은 아니다.
윈투어는 “지금이야말로 내가 이 회사에 완전히 전념하는 순간”이라고 말했다. 이어 “나는 사무실은 물론, 내 클라리스 클리프 도자기 컬렉션 한 점도 옮기지 않을 것”이라면서 “앞으로 다가올 수년 동안, 글로벌 리더십에 집중, 세계 곳곳의 뛰어난 편집자들과 함께 일하면서 이들을 전방위적으로 지원할 것”이라고 설명했다.
즉, 윈투어는 앞으로도 영국 프랑스 이탈리아 등 전 세계 모든 보그 에디션을 총괄하는 가장 강력한 인물로 남게 된다. 새로 임명될 콘텐트 제작 총괄은 보그 미국판의 실무를 담당한다.
콘데 나스트 산하 다른 매체도 최근 들어 편집장 자리를 없애는 추세다. 최근 배니티 페어를 떠난 라디카 존스가 이 잡지의 마지막 편집장이었다. 그의 후임 마크 구이두치는 배니티 페어의 첫 글로벌 편집 디렉터다.
WRITTENBY JESSICA TESTA AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
