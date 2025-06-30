2NE1 to perform halftime show at Tottenham-Newcastle match in Seoul

Girl group 2NE1 will take the stage for the halftime show for an upcoming football match in Seoul pitting Tottenham Hotspur against Newcastle United, match organizers said Monday.Streaming platform Coupang Play announced the veteran quartet as the halftime performer for the second match of the annual Coupang Play series between Tottenham and Newcastle at 8 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul.2NE1 burst onto the K-pop scene in 2009, churning out one hit single after another. The group's second studio album, "Crush," debuted at No. 61 on the Billboard 200 in 2014. It became the best-selling K-pop album and the highest-charting K-pop album on the Billboard album chart up to that point.The group split in November 2016 but got back together to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2022. Then the group embarked on the "Welcome Back Tour" and has sold out every show in its Asian stops.Newcastle are also scheduled to play Team K League, made up of star players from the Korean league, on July 30 at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, Gyeonggi. Another girl group, IVE, was announced last week as the halftime performer for the first match.Tottenham, captained by Korean superstar Son Heung-min, won the UEFA Europa League title in May. Newcastle grabbed the English Football League Cup title. Coupang Play said the two clubs will each unveil their trophies prior to their Seoul match, with details of the trophy presentation to be announced later.Tickets allocated for the priority presale last Thursday, reserved for subscribers to Coupang Play's "Sports Pass," were sold out in 15 minutes, according to Coupang. The general sale will commence at 8 p.m. Friday on the Coupang Play app.Yonhap