AKMU's Lee Chan-hyuk to release second solo album 'Eros' in July
Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 10:48
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Singer Lee Chan-hyuk of sibling duo AKMU will release his solo album "Eros" on July 14, his agency YG Entertainment said Monday.
The title "Eros" reflects the complicated emotions surrounding love, playing on the pronunciation of the Latin word for love and the English word "errors," according to the agency.
"You will be able to experience a completely new kind of music shaped by Lee Chan-hyuk’s meticulous production and detailed storytelling," YG Entertainment said in a press release. "We hope you look forward to his new music, which comes for the first time in three years."
Lee debuted alongside his sister Lee Su-hyun as Akdong Musician, later rebranded as AKMU. The duo is widely recognized as one of the most talented acts in Korean pop music — with Lee praised for his songwriting and Lee Su-hyun for her one-of-a-kind voice.
Though the two primarily work together, Lee released his first solo album "Error" on Oct. 17, 2022, and followed up with the digital single "1 Trillion" on Jan. 1, 2024.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)