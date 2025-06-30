BoA to mark 25 years with shows in Seoul in August
Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 15:28
Singer BoA is set to hold concerts at Jamsil Indoor Stadium in southern Seoul on Aug. 30 and 31, SM Entertainment said Monday.
The concert is a celebration of the 25th anniversary of her debut, as the singer debuted on Aug. 25, 2000. It’s BoA’s first shows in 10 months since she performed in Seoul, Taiwan and Singapore for her “One’s Own” concert tour.
Ticket sales will be announced later.
BoA is also set to tour Japanese cities including Osaka, Fukuoka and Tokyo from September through November.
BoA is known for songs like “Atlantis Princess” (2003), “Eat You Up” (2008), “Hurricane Venus” (2010) and “Only One” (2012).
