 Boy band EPEX to drop third full-length album in July
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Boy band EPEX to drop third full-length album in July

Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 10:06
Teaser image of boy band EPEX's ″Youth Chapter 3: Romantic Youth″ [C9 ENTERTAINMENT]

Teaser image of boy band EPEX's ″Youth Chapter 3: Romantic Youth″ [C9 ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band EPEX will release its third full-length album, “Youth Chapter 3: Romantic Youth,” on July 28, its agency C9 Entertainment said Monday.
 
The album will mark the finale of the "Youth Chapter" series, which began with the band's first full-length album “Youth Chapter 1: Youth Days” in April last year.
 

Related Article

 
A teaser released Monday showed a whale swimming past a small island covered in flowers, offering a glimpse into the sentimental tone of the upcoming release. No further details were revealed.
 
EPEX debuted in 2021 with its EP “Bipolar Pt.1: Prelude of Anxiety,” and completed the "Bipolar" series with its second EP “Bipolar Pt.2: Prelude of Love” in October the same year.
 
The band most recently teamed up with U.S. pop duo Joan for the digital single “so nice,” released on May 6.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags EPEX C9 Entertainment

More in K-pop

AKMU's Lee Chan-hyuk to release second solo album 'Eros' in July

WayV to return with 7th EP 'Big Bands' in July

Boy band EPEX to drop third full-length album in July

Netflix's 'KPop Demon Hunters' slay the charts with global soundtrack success

HYBE sets sights on India with plans to launch local branch

Related Stories

Hard-working boy band EPEX drops second album this year 'Youth Chapter 2: Youth Deficiency'

Boy band EPEX to hold solo concert in China, first in nine years for a K-pop group

[FanTalk] EPEX play the liar game! Guess who’s best at keeping secrets

Boy band EPEX's China concert canceled 'due to issues in the local region'

EPEX to release 'Can We Surrender?' in September
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)