Boy band EPEX to drop third full-length album in July

Boy band EPEX will release its third full-length album, "Youth Chapter 3: Romantic Youth," on July 28, its agency C9 Entertainment said Monday.The album will mark the finale of the "Youth Chapter" series, which began with the band's first full-length album "Youth Chapter 1: Youth Days" in April last year.A teaser released Monday showed a whale swimming past a small island covered in flowers, offering a glimpse into the sentimental tone of the upcoming release. No further details were revealed.EPEX debuted in 2021 with its EP "Bipolar Pt.1: Prelude of Anxiety," and completed the "Bipolar" series with its second EP "Bipolar Pt.2: Prelude of Love" in October the same year.The band most recently teamed up with U.S. pop duo Joan for the digital single "so nice," released on May 6.BY YOON SO-YEON