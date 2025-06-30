 FT Island to hold 2 Seoul concerts in August
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

FT Island to hold 2 Seoul concerts in August

Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 15:28
Poster for FT Island's upcoming concert ″Mad Happy″ [FNC ENTERTAINMENT]

Poster for FT Island's upcoming concert ″Mad Happy″ [FNC ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Rock band FT Island is set to hold two concerts at the Blue Square SOL Travel Hall in central Seoul on Aug. 23 and 24, FNC Entertainment said Monday.
 
Titled “Mad Happy,” the concerts reflect the band’s ecstatic emotions when performing on stage for fans, the agency said.
 

Related Article

 
Tickets go on sale beginning July 3 for Weverse members, and July 9 on NOL Ticket.
 
FT Island, consisting of lead singer Lee Hong-gi, bassist Lee Jae-jin and drummer Choi Min-hwan, debuted in 2007. The band is best known for songs like “Lovesick” (2007), “I Hope” (2009), “Love Love Love” (2010) and “Severely” (2012).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags ft island fnc entertainment

More in K-pop

FT Island to hold 2 Seoul concerts in August

BoA to mark 25 years with shows in Seoul in August

Xdinary Heroes' Jun Han apologizes for racially insensitive eugenics comments

'G-Dragon Media Exhibition: Übermensch' headed to Japan and Taiwan

2NE1 to perform halftime show at Tottenham-Newcastle match in Seoul

Related Stories

Tailor-made for the fans: SF9 returns with 14th album 'Fantasy'

FNC's new rock band to open for FT Island in Taipei before 2025 debut

Rock band F.T. Island to hold first live concert in 3 years next month

F.T. Island back with new EP after two-year hiatus

Boy band P1Harmony to conclude 'Harmony' series with 'All In'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)