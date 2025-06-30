2NE1 to perform halftime show at Tottenham-Newcastle match in Seoul

'G-Dragon Media Exhibition: Übermensch' headed to Japan and Taiwan

BoA to mark 25 years with shows in Seoul in August

FT Island to hold 2 Seoul concerts in August

Related Stories

Tailor-made for the fans: SF9 returns with 14th album 'Fantasy'

FNC's new rock band to open for FT Island in Taipei before 2025 debut

Rock band F.T. Island to hold first live concert in 3 years next month

F.T. Island back with new EP after two-year hiatus

Boy band P1Harmony to conclude 'Harmony' series with 'All In'