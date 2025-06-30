FT Island to hold 2 Seoul concerts in August
Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 15:28
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Rock band FT Island is set to hold two concerts at the Blue Square SOL Travel Hall in central Seoul on Aug. 23 and 24, FNC Entertainment said Monday.
Titled “Mad Happy,” the concerts reflect the band’s ecstatic emotions when performing on stage for fans, the agency said.
Tickets go on sale beginning July 3 for Weverse members, and July 9 on NOL Ticket.
FT Island, consisting of lead singer Lee Hong-gi, bassist Lee Jae-jin and drummer Choi Min-hwan, debuted in 2007. The band is best known for songs like “Lovesick” (2007), “I Hope” (2009), “Love Love Love” (2010) and “Severely” (2012).
