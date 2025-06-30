'G-Dragon Media Exhibition: Übermensch' headed to Japan and Taiwan
Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 12:38
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
Singer G-Dragon’s “G-Dragon Media Exhibition: Übermensch” is going global, with its next stops confirmed for Japan and Taiwan, his agency Galaxy Corporation announced Monday.
Co-produced by Galaxy Corporation and media tech studio Creative Mut, the exhibition blends cutting-edge visuals, including VR, holograms and 3D motion graphics, with the introspective spirit of G-Dragon’s third full-length album "Übermensch."
The Tokyo leg kicks off on July 12 and lasts until July 21 at Shinjuku’s Sumitomo Building Triangle Plaza. It’s open to the public, festival-style and filled with daisy-themed zones where fans can snap photos, wear temporary tattoos and just vibe out in G-Dragon’s universe.
Holograms and a space that recreates the "Drama" music video with a rotating state and props will be available at the Tokyo leg of the exhibition.
Opening day will also include a “Fam Day” just for Japanese fan club members. Merchandise and interactive photo booths will also be available
To hype the event, a teaser ran from Friday to Sunday on a screen at Cross Shinjuku Vision, drawing crowds to catch a 3D G-Dragon waving a daisy light stick.
Taipei gets its turn next, from July 17 to Aug. 11, the exhibition will take over three floors of the city’s most iconic skyscraper, Taipei 101.
Unlike Tokyo’s festival vibe, the Taiwan edition promises an immersive, multi-layered experience centered around interaction and emotional feedback, offering a deeper dive into the philosophy behind “Übermensch.”
A mood teaser posted on the exhibition’s social media channels (@i_i_exh) hints at the Taipei experience, with neon-lit alleyways, vintage TVs and G-Dragon’s face flickering on analog screens.
Tickets for the Tokyo show are available now via Qoo10, with more cities and dates to be announced soon.
