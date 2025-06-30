 'G-Dragon Media Exhibition: Übermensch' headed to Japan and Taiwan
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

'G-Dragon Media Exhibition: Übermensch' headed to Japan and Taiwan

Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 12:38
Singer G-Dragon [NEWS1]

Singer G-Dragon [NEWS1]

 
Singer G-Dragon’s “G-Dragon Media Exhibition: Übermensch” is going global, with its next stops confirmed for Japan and Taiwan, his agency Galaxy Corporation announced Monday.
 
Co-produced by Galaxy Corporation and media tech studio Creative Mut, the exhibition blends cutting-edge visuals, including VR, holograms and 3D motion graphics, with the introspective spirit of G-Dragon’s third full-length album "Übermensch."
 

Related Article

 
The Tokyo leg kicks off on July 12 and lasts until July 21 at Shinjuku’s Sumitomo Building Triangle Plaza. It’s open to the public, festival-style and filled with daisy-themed zones where fans can snap photos, wear temporary tattoos and just vibe out in G-Dragon’s universe.
 
Holograms and a space that recreates the "Drama" music video with a rotating state and props will be available at the Tokyo leg of the exhibition.
 
Opening day will also include a “Fam Day” just for Japanese fan club members. Merchandise and interactive photo booths will also be available
 
To hype the event, a teaser ran from Friday to Sunday on a screen at Cross Shinjuku Vision, drawing crowds to catch a 3D G-Dragon waving a daisy light stick.
 
A poster for “G-Dragon Media Exhibition: Ubermensch” in Tokyo [CREATIVE MUT]

A poster for “G-Dragon Media Exhibition: Ubermensch” in Tokyo [CREATIVE MUT]

 
Taipei gets its turn next, from July 17 to Aug. 11, the exhibition will take over three floors of the city’s most iconic skyscraper, Taipei 101.  
 
Unlike Tokyo’s festival vibe, the Taiwan edition promises an immersive, multi-layered experience centered around interaction and emotional feedback, offering a deeper dive into the philosophy behind “Übermensch.”
 
A mood teaser posted on the exhibition’s social media channels (@i_i_exh) hints at the Taipei experience, with neon-lit alleyways, vintage TVs and G-Dragon’s face flickering on analog screens.
 
Tickets for the Tokyo show are available now via Qoo10, with more cities and dates to be announced soon.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea G-Dragon Ubermensch exhibition Tokyo Taipei

More in K-pop

Xdinary Heroes' Jun Han apologizes for racially insensitive eugenics comments

'G-Dragon Media Exhibition: Übermensch' headed to Japan and Taiwan

2NE1 to perform halftime show at Tottenham-Newcastle match in Seoul

AKMU's Lee Chan-hyuk to release second solo album 'Eros' in July

WayV to return with 7th EP 'Big Bands' in July

Related Stories

G-Dragon unveils Sydney, Melbourne and Bangkok shows for 'Übermensch' tour

G-Dragon draws 80,000 fans in Japan on 'Übermensch' world tour

G-Dragon will head to Hanoi for K-Star Spark concert in June

G-Dragon to take digital art exhibition overseas, starting in Shanghai

Artist G-Dragon donates “You Quiz on the Block” winnings to his anti-drug organization
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)