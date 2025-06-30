 Netflix's 'KPop Demon Hunters' slay the charts with global soundtrack success
Netflix's 'KPop Demon Hunters' slay the charts with global soundtrack success

Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 10:05
A still from Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation's ″KPop Demon Hunters″ [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The popularity of Netflix's latest animated series, "KPop Demon Hunters," is making waves on global music charts.
 
The series’ soundtrack album will debut at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated for the upcoming week, Billboard announced Sunday.
 

The album features K-pop-themed songs from the animation, including girl group HUNTR/X’s “Take Down” and “Golden,” as well as Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop.” A special version of “Take Down” sung by Jihyo, Jeongyeon and Chaeyoung of K-pop girl group Twice is also included.
 
According to Billboard, the album is the first soundtrack released in 2025 to break into the top 10, and it marks the highest-debuting soundtrack of the year.  
 
A still from Netflix's animated film ″KPop Demon Hunters″ [NETFLIX]

The Billboard 200 ranks albums based on multi-metric consumption, which includes traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).  
 
The "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack recorded 27,000 SEA units, 3,000 in album sales and 1,000 TEA, according to Billboard.
 
Tracks from "KPop Demon Hunters" also charted highly on Spotify's Daily Top Songs Global chart as of June 28. “Golden” ranked No. 7, followed by “Your Idol” at No. 11, “Soda Pop” at No. 17, “How It’s Done” at No. 19, “Free” at No. 34, “What It Sounds Like” at No. 39, “Take Down” at No. 57 and the Twice version of “Take Down” at No. 100.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Netflix Billboard K-pop Korea

