 WayV to return with 7th EP 'Big Bands' in July
Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 10:07
Boy band WayV's seventh EP ″Big Bands″ [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band WayV will release its seventh EP, "Big Bands," on July 18, its agency SM Entertainment said Monday.
 
"Big Bands" will feature six tracks, including Korean and Chinese versions of the title track "Big Bands," according to the agency.
 

The release marks the band's first new album in eight months since "Frequency," their sixth EP, which came out in November last year.
 
"The new album will carry the widened spectrum of WayV's colors," SM Entertainment said in a press release.
 
WayV is set to kick off its second world tour, "No Way Out," with two concerts at Olympic Hall in southern Seoul on Aug. 2 and 3. The Seoul shows will be followed by performances in Shenzhen and Nanjing in China, Nagoya, Osaka, Yokohama and Fukuoka in Japan, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Chengdu in China, Taipei, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Beijing.
 
WayV debuted in January 2019 with its first EP, "The Vision." The group is the China-based subunit of SM Entertainment’s boy band NCT. Three of its members are from mainland China, while the remaining three are from Taiwan, Macau and Thailand, respectively.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
