Xdinary Heroes' Jun Han apologizes for racially insensitive eugenics comments
Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 14:47
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Jun Han of boy band Xdinary Heroes apologized Sunday for his recent remarks that drew comparisons to eugenics.
He posted a handwritten letter to social media, saying he was “regretful for having such a biased view” and that he would “make sure to be careful and responsible in every word and action going forward.”
Recently, a fan on the fan community platform Bubble told Jun Han that they were researching polymerase chain reactions.
Jun Han replied, saying that it was “extremely interesting,” and asked, “Can it be used to amplify only the good genes to treat diseases?”
He added that he was “jealous that Black people are said to have more cells in their ears, giving them better hearing and musical ability.”
“Is it possible to combine the strengths of each race, like the abilities of white people, the physiques of Black people and the brains of Asians? It’s already being done to some extent, but ethical concerns remain a major issue. Those who believe it's ethically wrong don’t have to do it, but those who want to should be free to pursue it,” he wrote.
Fans have since criticized Jun Han’s comments as similar to Nazi eugenics.
Eugenics refers to the beliefs and practices that aim to improve the genetics of the human race through selective breeding. It gained prominence during the 19th and 20th centuries, especially in Nazi Germany, but has long since been discredited and debunked.
Jun Han’s agency JYP Entertainment also issued a statement, apologizing for its artists' “lack of education.”
“We will make sure to prevent such incidents from occurring again, and we will thoroughly educate our artists on social awareness, sensitivity and thoughtful communication with the public so that they build moral character.”
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
