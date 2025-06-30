Korean thriller 'A Normal Family' lands spot on Variety’s top 10 films of 2025
Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 13:59
- LIM JEONG-WON
Korean suspense drama film “A Normal Family” was named one of the “10 Best Films of 2025” by U.S. entertainment outlet Variety, continuing the string of global accolades it has received since last fall.
Directed by Hur Jin-ho and led by an all-star cast including Sul Kyung-gu, Jang Dong-gun, Kim Hee-ae and Claudia Kim, “A Normal Family” weaves a chilling story of moral collapse and familial betrayal.
The plot begins with a disturbing CCTV clip involving the families’ teenage children, quickly unraveling into a spiral of ethical dilemmas and long-buried secrets.
Variety praised “A Normal Family” as a film “guaranteed to grab you from the first scene,” calling the “anything-but-normal family every bit as compelling as the characters in Netflix’s ‘Adolescence.’”
The only Korean film among titles such as “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning,” “Sinners” and “28 Years Later,” “A Normal Family” stands out as a slow-burn psychological thriller that trades action for something more unsettling — emotional suspense and moral ambiguity.
Made in 2023, released in Korea last October and globally in April, the film drew strong praise from critics and audiences alike for its unpredictable plot and sharp dissection of human nature.
It has been invited to the 48th Toronto International Film Festival, the 18th London Korean Film Festival and the 29th Busan International Film Festival.
