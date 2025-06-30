 Play adaptation of 'My Mister' to open at LG Arts Center in August
Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 20:10
The cast for the play adaptation of tvN's television drama series ″My Mister″ [T2N MEDIA]

 
A play adaptation of the tvN television drama series “My Mister” (2018) is set to open its curtains at the LG Arts Center in Gangseo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 22, production company T2N Media said Monday.
 
Shows will run through Sept. 27 at the venue’s U+ Stage.
 

“My Mister,” which starred late actor Lee Sun-kyun and singer and actor IU, or Lee Ji-eun, follows the friendship between a young woman in her 20s and an older man in his 40s who both struggle with hardships in life.
 
The show garnered popularity and won a number of accolades including Best Drama and Best Screenplay at the 55th Baeksang Arts Awards in 2019.
 
Actors Lee Dong-ha and Park Eun-seok will alternate the role of the male protagonist, whose name is Park Dong-hoon, and Kim Hyeon-soo and Hong Ye-ji will play the female protagonist, whose name is Lee Ji-an.
 
Actors Lee Kyu-han, Yun Sun-woo, Oh Yeon-a and Jang Hee-jin will appear in the play as well.
 
T2N Media is also set to debut a spinoff play, titled “Junghee,” early next year.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
