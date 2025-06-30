 Lee, Singaporean prime minister hold phone talks
Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 19:24
President Lee Jae Myung speaks on the phone to Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, on June 30. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

President Lee Jae Myung and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong spoke by phone Monday and agreed to elevate bilateral ties in a wide range of areas, the presidential office said.
 
In their first phone conversation since Lee took office earlier this month, the two leaders agreed to establish a strategic partnership to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a written briefing.
 

"They agreed to deepen strategic cooperation in a comprehensive area, including peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and future growth sectors, such as artificial intelligence and digital," the office said in a release.
 
Lee expressed hope for Wong's participation in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit to be held in South Korea's Gyeongju later this year, while Wong wished for the summit to be successful and voiced hope for continued high-level exchanges, it added.

Yonhap
