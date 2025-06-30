 Operation launched to capture invasive snapping turtle spotted at Incheon park
Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 12:54
A common snapping turtle is spotted at a park in Galsan-dong, Bupyeong District, Incheon, on June 30. [YONHAP]

A common snapping turtle is spotted at a park in Galsan-dong, Bupyeong District, Incheon, on June 30. [YONHAP]

 
A common snapping turtle, a species designated as ecologically disruptive in Korea, was discovered in a park in Incheon, prompting district officials to launch an operation to capture the rogue reptile.
 
A resident reported seeing a large turtle roaming around a park in Galsan-dong at around 7:42 a.m. on Monday, according to Bupyeong District Office in Incheon the same day.
 

Officials initially believed the turtle had escaped from a nearby reservoir used for ecological education and released it back into the pond.
 
However, they later identified the reptile as a common snapping turtle, a non-native predator, and initiated efforts to recapture the invader.
 
The turtle preys on fish, birds, small mammals and amphibians. Due to its aggressive nature and the absence of natural predators in Korea, it poses a significant threat to local ecosystems and requires strict management.
 
“It appears the turtle was mistakenly released by a private contractor handling emergency complaints,” said a Bupyeong District official. “We are currently searching the area and working to recapture the animal.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
