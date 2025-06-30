 Former North Korean commander dismissed over botched war ship launch back in media
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Former North Korean commander dismissed over botched war ship launch back in media

Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 17:49
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Kim Myong-sik, the former commander of North Korea’s Navy who was dismissed after a new warship, the Kang Kon destroyer, tipped over, reappeared in state media aired by the Korean Central Television on June 29. [YONHAP]

Kim Myong-sik, the former commander of North Korea’s Navy who was dismissed after a new warship, the Kang Kon destroyer, tipped over, reappeared in state media aired by the Korean Central Television on June 29. [YONHAP]

 
Kim Myong-sik, the former commander of North Korea’s Navy who was reportedly dismissed following the disastrous launch of the Kang Kon destroyer, has unexpectedly reappeared in North Korean state media, reigniting speculation about his standing within the regime.
 
The former admiral was prominently featured in a rebroadcast of the state documentary whose name roughly translates to “The Journey of Devotion to the People: A New Transformation in 2024,” aired by Korean Central Television (KCTV) on Sunday. The program, which originally premiered on Jan. 29, included scenes showing Kim Myong-sik accompanying leader Kim Jong-un during on-site military guidance visits. Notably, the rebroadcast did not censor his appearances, despite earlier indications that he had fallen from grace.
 

Related Article

The controversy surrounding Kim Myong-sik stems from a major incident on May 22, when the newly launched 5,000-ton-class Kang Kon destroyer tipped over at the Chongjin Shipyard. The vessel sustained serious damage in front of Kim Jong-un, who reportedly reacted furiously, branding it a “grave accident.” The incident triggered a wave of disciplinary action across the naval command and shipbuilding leadership.
 
Although no official announcement was made about Kim Myong-sik’s dismissal, state media confirmed that Park Kwang-seop had taken over as navy commander. Kim Myong-sik’s image had also been removed from photos of Kim Jong-un's March inspection of shipbuilding work.
 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, center, attends a launch ceremony on June 12 at the Najin Shipyard for a newly built navy destroyer, which has been named Kang Kon, according to a report by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on June 13. [YONHAP]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, center, attends a launch ceremony on June 12 at the Najin Shipyard for a newly built navy destroyer, which has been named Kang Kon, according to a report by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on June 13. [YONHAP]

 
Also absent was Park Jong-chon, one of the top military officials in North Korea, who had previously presided over the initial launch of the Kang Kon. Park had presided over the launching ceremony of the Choe Hyon destroyer in April. During that event, he read an order from the Central Military Commission and passed it to the East Sea Fleet commander, while Defense Minister No Kwang-chol cut the launch rope.
 
On June 12, North Korea held a launching ceremony, saying that the Kang Kon had been completely restored, and then released a related report on June 13. On the same day, the KCTV footage showed a scene of General Secretary Kim Myong-sik supervising the shipbuilding project at the shipyard in March, but he was deleted.
 
This composite image compares the original, left, and edited versions of an image during the inspection of a then-under-construction warship by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, in March. The red circle in the original image shows the former North Korean chief naval commander, Kim Myong-sik, in military attire, and manager of the Chongjin Shipyard, Hong Kil-ho, looking on as Kim speaks, while the edited image — aired by the North's official Korean Central Television on June 13 — shows both men digitally removed in a photo from NK News. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

This composite image compares the original, left, and edited versions of an image during the inspection of a then-under-construction warship by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, in March. The red circle in the original image shows the former North Korean chief naval commander, Kim Myong-sik, in military attire, and manager of the Chongjin Shipyard, Hong Kil-ho, looking on as Kim speaks, while the edited image — aired by the North's official Korean Central Television on June 13 — shows both men digitally removed in a photo from NK News. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
U.S.-based outlet NK News noted that deleting individuals from official media is rare in North Korea and last occurred in 2013 with the purge of Jang Song-thaek. The report raised the possibility that those edited out had been permanently dismissed or even imprisoned or executed.
 
Kim Myong-sik’s sudden reappearance, however, has sparked various interpretations. While one theory suggests the footage may have been mistakenly left unedited, others argue that since the documentary predates the destroyer accident, it may have been deemed unrelated and thus spared from censorship.
 
Given that the North’s Propaganda and Agitation Department oversees all content closely, the likelihood of a simple oversight appears slim. Alongside Kim Myong-sik’s dismissal, other shipyard officials — including Hong Gil-ho, Chongjin Shipyard chief, Kang Jeong-cheol, chief engineer, Han Kyung-hak, assembly line director, and Kim Yong-hak, administrative manager — were reportedly detained, though their fates remain undisclosed.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
tags North Korea Kim Myong-sik Kim Jong-un Kang Kon destroyer ship

More in North Korea

Former North Korean commander dismissed over botched war ship launch back in media

North informs UN Command it will resume military border operations, stays silent on repatriating citizens

Pyongyang subway system renovated with modern conveniences

North Korea's Kim Jong-un meets Russian culture minister

Russian culture minister visits North Korea amid deepening ties

Related Stories

Kim Jong-un tightens grip on military after embarrassing naval incident

North Korea launches full-scale probe into new destroyer's capsizing during launch

North appears to have righted partially submerged destroyer

North Korea's Kim stresses lessons of 'modern warfare' during second visit to military training center

North's Kim publicly excoriates botched destroyer launch, experts say he has himself to blame
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)