Late French veteran named as Korean War hero for July

Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 11:29
This photo, provided by the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, shows late Roland Gavriloff, who served in the 1950-53 Korean War. [YONHAP]

This photo, provided by the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, shows late Roland Gavriloff, who served in the 1950-53 Korean War. [YONHAP]

 
Roland Gavriloff, a fallen French soldier who served in the 1950-53 Korean War, has been designated as the Korean War hero for July in recognition of his contributions during the conflict, Korea's Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs said Monday.
 
Born in 1926, Gavriloff joined the French Army in 1944 and volunteered to serve in the Korean War after taking part in operations in the Indochina War.
 

Upon arriving in Korea in 1952 as a member of the French battalion under the UN Command, he fought alongside the U.S. 2nd Infantry in Cheorwon but died during a battle at Arrowhead Ridge.
 
The French government has honored his devotion by posthumously presenting him with the Legion of Honour, the highest national award, and naming a road after Gavriloff in his hometown of Amneville.
 
In 2023, the War Memorial of Korea presented a certificate of donation to the French ambassador, thanking his government for the donation of items, including Gavriloff's reconstructed uniform.

