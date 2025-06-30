 Korea set to hold public hearing on tariff negotiation items with U.S.
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Korea set to hold public hearing on tariff negotiation items with U.S.

Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 11:29
Yeo Han-koo, right, Korea's new trade minister, talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, left, and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick during their meeting in Washington on June 23, in this photo released by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. [YONHAP]

Yeo Han-koo, right, Korea's new trade minister, talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, left, and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick during their meeting in Washington on June 23, in this photo released by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. [YONHAP]

 
Korea was set to hold a public hearing Monday to gather public opinions on the government's negotiation strategy before entering full-fledged tariff negotiations with the United States, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said.
 
The public hearing was scheduled in accordance with necessary procedures for signing a trade agreement under the Act on the Conclusion Procedure and Implementation of Commercial Treaties, according to the Industry Ministry.
 

Related Article

In the hearing, the ministry will provide a status update on the trade consultations with the United States to trade experts and stakeholders and listen to their opinions.
 
The Korea Institute for International Economic Policy will also announce the results of a feasibility study on agenda items of the trade consultations between Seoul and Washington.
 
Since February, the Seoul government has been holding trade consultations with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on tariffs, non-tariffs and other various trade issues, with an aim to craft a package deal by July 8 — when the 90-day pause on U.S. reciprocal tariffs will end.
 
Korea has been seeking to gain a full exemption or reduction of the Trump administration's 25 percent reciprocal tariffs for the country, as well as sectoral tariffs on steel, automobiles and other imports.
 
The two sides have discussed various measures to reduce Korea's large trade surplus with the United States and also address what Washington has claimed to be Korea's nontariff measures that included its import ban on U.S. beef from cattle aged 30 months or older, proposed regulations for online platforms and restrictions on the export of high-precision location data, according to sources familiar with the matter.
 
Seoul "will pursue tariff negotiations with the U.S. under the principle of prioritizing national interest," Vice Trade Minister Park Jong-won said.
 
The government plans to comprehensively review the opinions presented during the public hearing and reflect them in its negotiation strategy and report it to the National Assembly before launching full-fledged trade negotiations with the United States, according to the ministry.

Yonhap
tags tariff korea trump

More in Politics

PPP criticizes Lee gov't on silence over suspected radioactive discharge from North

Korea set to hold public hearing on tariff negotiation items with U.S.

Ex-President Yoon sits for first questioning by Dec. 3 special counsel team

Lee names six new ministers, including two deputy prime ministers

PPP's approval ratings remain abysmal one month after presidential election defeat

Related Stories

Industry minister to visit U.S. this week to discuss Trump tariffs

Trump says he might increase auto tariffs in 'not-too-distant future'

Revised port fee plan shields some U.S. exporters, vessel owners

Industry Ministry asks Trump to kill tariffs on Korean imports

Trump announces 25% auto tariffs to take effect April 2
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)