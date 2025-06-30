PPP criticizes Lee gov't on silence over suspected radioactive discharge from North
Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 14:06
The People Power Party (PPP) criticized the Lee Jae Myung administration on Monday on its silence regarding suspicions that North Korea is discharging radioactive wastewater into rivers from a uranium refining facility in Pyongsan County in North Hwanghae Province.
“There are growing concerns that radioactive wastewater from North Korea’s Pyongsan uranium refinery is flowing into the West Sea via the Yesong River,” wrote PPP Rep. Na Kyung-won on Facebook. “Experts warn that this contaminated water could affect the Imjin and Han River systems, potentially threatening the quality of water in the Seoul metropolitan area.”
“Though the danger isn’t immediately visible, this could pose a direct threat to our drinking water and food supply,” Na wrote.
She urged the government to investigate the discharge and conduct a thorough radiation analysis of water sources connected to the capital region.
Rep. Cho Jung-hun also criticized the government on Facebook.
“Despite satellite imagery and warnings from experts, the president remains silent,” Cho wrote.
“The government continues to insist ‘nothing has been detected,’ yet it only conducts detailed radiation testing of the Han River twice a year, and there’s no systematic monitoring network for tributaries or estuaries,” Cho wrote. “Claiming there’s no radiation without measuring properly is like closing one’s eyes and declaring, ‘I see nothing.’”
Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun warned that “with the monsoon season approaching, intentional mass discharges during heavy rainfall could severely damage the West Sea’s marine ecosystem and public health.”
He called on the government to add uranium to its list of marine radiation monitoring targets and expand surveillance coverage from southern Incheon to the northern West Sea and the mouth of the Yesong River.
The PPP also criticized Lee for his past condemnation of Japan’s release of treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant.
"Why were you in such a rage when Japan did it and in silence when North Korea is doing the same thing?"
“As party leader, Lee once called the Fukushima release ‘the worst disaster to humanity,’ ‘a second Pacific war’ and ‘a nuclear terror attack,’’ Na said. “But now, he remains silent about North Korea’s illegal radioactive discharge. Is this the kind of leadership that protects the lives of our people?”
“Why denounce Japan’s actions as ‘nuclear terror,’ while remaining silent on North Korea?” asked Cho. “There can be no double standards when it comes to public safety. The people want consistency, and in matters of life and safety, the president must act not as a politician but as the head of state.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG SEO-YUN [[email protected]]
