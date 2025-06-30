 President to mark 1 month in office with town hall with press
Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 19:01
President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a meeting with cultural and artistic award recipients at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on June 30. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung will hold his first press conference on July 3, marking one month since taking office, the presidential office said Monday.
 
Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung announced in a briefing that the press conference will be held at 10 a.m. under the theme, “30 Days of the President: The Press Asks, The People Get Answers.”
 

The event will include a question-and-answer session with journalists covering key policy areas such as the economy, politics, foreign affairs and security as well as society and culture.
 
“President Lee will use the press conference to highlight the early stabilization of his administration, which launched without a formal transition team, and to actively communicate his vision for state affairs and key policies moving forward,” Kang said.
 
“In line with the goal of engaging more directly with the press, the event will be held in a town hall-style format,” she added.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
