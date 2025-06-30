32 Thai nationals arrested for allegedly smuggling meth, yaba into Korea
Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 17:16
Korean police have arrested 32 Thai nationals on charges of smuggling methamphetamine and yaba into the country and distributing the drugs nationwide.
The South Jeolla police agency's narcotics crime unit said Monday it had detained all 32 on suspicion of violating the Narcotics Control Act.
Authorities allege the suspects brought methamphetamine and yaba into Korea, then sold the drugs across multiple regions using borrowed vehicles or consumed them themselves.
Of those arrested, 28 operated in an organized fashion, splitting roles among ringleaders, mid-level distributors and street dealers. Four face charges for personal drug use.
Investigators believe the group primarily targeted foreign workers living in Korea.
Police worked with the National Intelligence Service and the immigration office after receiving intelligence that foreign nationals illegally residing in the country were selling drugs.
Officers arrested the suspects in phases across Gwangju and South Jeolla, as well as Gyeonggi, South Chungcheong and North Jeolla.
During the operation, police seized 67.7 grams (2.4 ounces) of methamphetamine — enough for roughly 2,200 doses — with an estimated street value of 220 million won ($162,900).
They also confiscated 467 yaba tablets, worth about 23 million won. Yaba, a potent psychoactive drug made by mixing methamphetamine with caffeine, is mainly produced and circulated in Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries.
Authorities plan to expand the investigation by tracking the international supply chain behind the smuggling operation. They also intend to identify additional accomplices.
