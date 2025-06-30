Busan set to be chosen to host 2026 Unesco World Heritage Committee meeting
Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 17:05
Busan has been selected as Korea’s candidate to host the 48th session of the Unesco World Heritage Committee in 2026, moving one step closer to becoming the international gathering’s venue as no other countries have entered the race.
The Korea Heritage Service announced Monday that Busan was chosen over Jeju as Korea’s candidate after a final review by the city selection committee.
The Unesco World Heritage Committee is an intergovernmental body that meets annually to make key decisions regarding the inscription, conservation and protection of World Heritage sites. It was established under the World Heritage Convention, adopted in 1972. The committee comprises 21 member states, which are selected based on regional representation from among the 196 signatories to the convention.
Only the 21 committee members are eligible to host the annual session. Around 3,000 participants typically attend the meetings, including representatives from all 196 member states and the Unesco director-general. Last year’s session was held in India, and the 2023 session took place in Saudi Arabia.
Korea, currently serving its fourth term as a committee member, was elected in November 2023 and will hold the position through 2027. After submitting a letter of intent to host the 2026 session, the Korean government opened a bidding process for local governments. Four cities applied during the initial call for candidates, and after two rounds of evaluation — proposal screening and on-site inspections — Busan and Jeju made it to the final round.
The selection committee ultimately chose Busan, citing its main venue, accessibility and connection to nearby World Heritage sites as key strengths.
The final decision on the host city will be made at the 47th session of the committee, scheduled for July 6 to 16 in Paris. As no other countries have submitted bids, Busan is considered the likely host.
Meanwhile, the petroglyphs along the Bangucheon, a stream in Ulsan, are expected to be inscribed on the World Heritage list during the upcoming 47th session. The site has already received a recommendation for inscription from the International Council on Monuments and Sites (Icomos), a Unesco advisory body, making its listing all but certain.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KANG HYE-RAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
