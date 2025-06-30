 Fire breaks out in traditional house in historic garden in northern Seoul
Fire breaks out in traditional house in historic garden in northern Seoul

Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 15:24 Updated: 30 Jun. 2025, 17:39
Fire authorities work to put out a fire at Seongbuk-dong Garden, a designated cultural heritage site in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul, on June 30. [SEONGBUK DISTRICT OFFICE]

A fire broke out on Monday at a traditional Korean house, or hanok, on the grounds of a garden in Seongbuk-dong, northern Seoul, which is designated a cultural heritage site.
 
The fire was first reported at 12:45 p.m. in Songseokjeong, a 1950s-era pavilion nestled within the garden complex. Emergency crews mobilized swiftly, with fire authorities issuing a Level 1 response alert at 1:43 p.m. No casualties have been reported.
 

The Korea Heritage Service (KHS) confirmed that the fire originated in Songseokjeong.
 
"The fire caused severe damage to the building’s columns," the agency said.
 
Due to smoke accumulating beneath the roof, fire authorities carried out a “destructive suppression” operation, in which parts of the roof were dismantled to facilitate firefighting efforts, the KHS added.
 
Formerly known as Seongnakwon, the Garden in Seongbuk-dong — as the site is officially called — is designated as a Scenic Site. It stands as one of the finest examples of a Joseon Dynasty (1392–1910) villa garden, notable for preserving the classical layout of Korean landscaped estates. The garden reflects the aesthetics and philosophy of traditional Korean horticulture, seamlessly integrating architecture with the natural world.
 
Fire authorities work to put out a fire at Seongbuk-dong Garden, a designated cultural heritage site in Seongbuk District, northern Seoul, on June 30. [KOREA HERITAGE SERVICE]

Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
