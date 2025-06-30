Military court extends detention for two former commanders amid martial law trial concerns
Published: 30 Jun. 2025, 18:42
A military court issued fresh arrest warrants Monday to extend the detention of two former commanders who are on trial over their alleged roles in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's imposition of martial law on Dec. 3, 2024.
The Central Region Military Court issued the warrants to Yeo In-hyung, former Defense Counterintelligence Commander, and Moon Sang-ho, former commander of the Defense Intelligence Command, citing concerns that the two might destroy evidence, according to military officials.
Yeo and Moon were in custody after being indicted earlier this year for their alleged involvement in planning the December declaration of martial law. Their initial six-month detention period was set to expire early next month.
Military prosecutors filed additional charges against the former commanders on June 23, including perjury and leaking military secrets, and sought new arrest warrants based on those allegations.
By contrast, Gen. Park An-su, former Army chief of staff and martial law commander, and Lee Jin-woo, former Capital Defense Command chief, who were indicted around the same time, were released last week.
As their detention periods neared expiration, military prosecutors requested conditional bail, which the court granted on Wednesday.
